Himachal Pradesh To Get First Science College, AIIMS-Level Ayurvedic Institute In Hamirpur

Himachal Pradesh is set to establish its first Science College in Hamirpur along with an AIIMS-level Ayurvedic institute and an Allied and Healthcare College, expanding higher education and healthcare opportunities in the state.

Himachal Pradesh is set to expand its education and healthcare infrastructure with the establishment of the state’s first Science College, an Allied and Healthcare College and an AIIMS-level Ayurvedic institute in Hamirpur. The state’s first dedicated Science College will be developed in Hamirpur at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. The government has already released Rs 20 crore for the project, while around 80 kanals, or 10 acres, of land has been identified for the proposed institution. The announcements were made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an annual prize distribution function at Government College, Hamirpur, where he felicitated students for their achievements. AIIMS-Level Ayurvedic Institute Planned Along with the Science College, the state government plans to establish an AIIMS-level Ayurvedic institute in Hamirpur. The proposed institute will be spread across 74 acres of land.

Sukhu also announced the establishment of an Allied and Healthcare College in the district. The three institutions are expected to create additional opportunities for students seeking education and professional training in science, healthcare and allied fields. The Chief Minister said strengthening education and healthcare remains a key priority for the state government. He also highlighted measures being taken to improve diagnostic facilities at government healthcare institutions. Hamirpur To Emerge As Education Hub Sukhu described Hamirpur as the “Education Capital” of Himachal Pradesh and praised students from the district for their achievements. The state government has also been working to increase access to quality education in rural areas. More than 156 CBSE schools have been opened across Himachal Pradesh, which has contributed to an increase of around 24,000 student enrolments. Around Rs 80 crore has been released for the functioning and infrastructure of these schools.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the shortage of teachers in higher education institutions. He said the government is working on measures to address the issue and is considering rationalisation of colleges to ensure better utilisation of available resources. Focus On Healthcare Facilities The government is simultaneously working to strengthen advanced healthcare services in the state. Sukhu said robotic surgery has been introduced, with patients paying around Rs 30,000 while the government provides a subsidy of Rs 90,000. The state is also installing 3-Tesla MRI machines in medical colleges to improve diagnostic capabilities. New Facilities In Hamirpur Several other facilities were inaugurated during the Chief Minister’s visit to Hamirpur. These included a state-of-the-art SRT Lab at the Deputy Director Agriculture Office complex, constructed at a cost of Rs 8.64 crore. At Hamirpur Degree College, a Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Lab built at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore was inaugurated. The college also received a library equipped with 70 tablets. A girls’ hostel has also been planned at the college, with the project estimated to cost around Rs 9 crore.