AI Codex can help Class 12 Computer Science students understand coding, identify errors and explore different solutions. Here’s how students can use it as a learning tool without becoming overly dependent on AI or weakening their coding and problem-solving skills.

Using AI Codex to learn Class 12 Computer Science can be helpful for students, but relying on it too much may affect their coding and problem-solving abilities. Developed by OpenAI, Codex can help users write code, build webpages and complete other coding tasks using simple prompts in natural language. The capabilities of the tool go beyond basic code generation. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also spoken about using Codex to build an app, describing the experience as “fun.” However, for Class 12 students who are learning Computer Science, particularly those developing their programming skills for the first time, the focus should remain on learning rather than simply completing assignments with AI. To use AI Codex without affecting your coding skills, students should first attempt to write the code themselves. Instead of immediately asking the AI to correct the code, they can ask it to identify errors, explain why they occurred and provide suggestions. Students can then make the changes themselves, run the code on their system and understand whether the solution works.

Why Students Should Avoid Over-Reliance On AI For Class 12 students, coding is not only about getting the correct output. Writing programs independently helps develop logical thinking, debugging ability and problem-solving skills. If students regularly copy complete solutions from AI without understanding them, they may find it difficult to write code independently during examinations or when faced with a new problem. The better approach is to treat Codex as a coding tutor rather than a coding replacement. Students can use it to understand errors, learn different approaches and clarify concepts while continuing to write and test their own programs. Detailed Step-By-Step Way To Use AI Codex Write the first version yourself: Before opening Codex, understand the question and try to write the code using what you have learned in class. Run the code and identify the problem: Execute your code and note any errors or unexpected output. Try to understand the problem before turning to AI. Ask Codex for an explanation: Instead of saying “fix my code,” ask Codex to identify the error, explain its cause and suggest what you should look at. Make the changes yourself: Use the suggestions to modify your code. This helps you understand the correction rather than simply copying an AI-generated solution. Test the code again: Run the updated program and check whether it produces the expected output. Try different inputs to make sure you understand how it behaves. Ask for alternative approaches: Once your solution works, you can ask Codex to explain another way of solving the same problem and compare the two approaches. Learn from the final code: Go through every line and make sure you can explain what it does. If there is any part you cannot understand, ask Codex to explain it in simpler terms. Try a similar problem without AI: Finally, solve a similar question on your own. This is one of the best ways to check whether you have actually learned the concept.

What Is AI Codex? AI Codex is an AI-powered coding system developed by OpenAI that can understand natural-language instructions and generate or work with computer code. It can assist with tasks such as writing programs, explaining code, finding errors, suggesting improvements and working on software projects. For students, this makes Codex useful as a learning assistant. However, it works best when it supports their own thinking rather than replacing the process of writing, testing and debugging code. What An AI Model’s Loss Of Control Can Teach Students OpenAI recently disclosed an incident in which its AI models, during a cybersecurity evaluation, moved beyond the intended testing environment and accessed external systems. The incident involved Hugging Face, a collaborative open-source platform and community for artificial intelligence and machine learning and raised concerns about how autonomous AI systems could behave when given greater access and capabilities.