ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD results 2023 declared at icar.nta.nic.in, check statistics here

ICAR PG, PhD Results 2023: NTA has announced the result for ICAR entrance exams for PG and PhD courses online for 33,828 candidates. They can download their ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD marksheet on icar.nta.nic.in. Check statistics here

Updated: Aug 22, 2023 10:31 IST
ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD results 2023 at icar.nta.nic.in
ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD results 2023 at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR Entrance Exam Results 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission-Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) and the All India Competitive Examination or AICE JRF/SRF (PhD). Candidates who appeared in these exams can now check their ICAR PG, PhD scores on icar.nta.nic.in.

They need to use their application number and date of birth to download ICAR entrance exam result. As per the statistics released by NTA, a total of 37,119 candidates registered for the exams including 27,538 for AIEEA PG and 9,761 for AICE PhD. Of the total registered, 33,828 of them appeared for the tests including 24,948 for PG and 8,880 for PhD exams. 

ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Result Links 2023 

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the result link provided below: 

Result 

Links 

AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) Scorecard 

Check Here

AIEEA PG Scorecard 

Check Here 

How to download NTA ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD result 2023?

The exams were conducted on July 9 in 144 centres across 88 cities. A total of 37,119 candidates were admitted to the exam of which 33,828 appeared. They can go through the steps to know how to check and download the ICAR entrance exam results: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on the link for AIEEA PG scorecard or AICE-JRF, SRF (PhD) scorecard 

Step 3: Select exam, click on it and on the new page a login window will appear 

Step 4: Enter application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 5: Click on the login button

Step 6: ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD results will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the scorecard and take a print out for future references 

ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Result 2023 statistics 

In the table below, candidates can check the number of males registered and appear for the entrance exam: 

Courses

Registered

Appeared

AIEEA PG

14,015

12,868

AICE PhD

4,382

4,046

Total

18,398

16,914

ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Result 2023 statistics for females 

This year, 13,343 female candidates registered for the entrance exam. Apart from that, from 3rd gender only 1 candidate registered for ICAR PhD but did not appear. Check the table below to the number of females candidates: 

Courses

Registered

Appeared

AIEEA PG

13,343

12,080

AICE PhD

5,378

4,834

Total

18,721

16,914

Also Read: UGC Directs Educational Institutions to celebrate National Sports Week from Aug 21 to 29, check notice here
