UGC Directs Educational Institutions to celebrate National Sports Week from Aug 21 to 29, check notice here

National Sports Week Celebration: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all higher education institutions (HEIs) to celebrate 'National Sports Day' starting today, August 21, and continuing until August 29. The theme for this year's festivities revolves around - "Sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit society."

UGC has released a standard operation procedure (SOP) regarding National Sports Day (NSD) 2023 celebrations. As per the SOP, the HEIs will have to organize sporting events like athletics, contemporary sports and indigenous sports on their campus according to the age category. The staff is advised to come in sports attire for the sports day.

UGC Official Tweet Regarding National Sports Day 2023

UGC tweeted, "Embrace the spirit of Sportsmanship! Requesting all higher educational institutions to celebrate "National Sports Day" from 21st-29th August, 2024."

Embrace the spirit of Sportsmanship! 🏆



Requesting all higher educational institutions to celebrate “National Sports Day” from 21st-29th August, 2024.



Find SOP to encourage mass participation in sports & fitness activities: https://t.co/d4uC9HJFIr#SportsDay #Play2Inspire #UGC pic.twitter.com/ac295pcxZ5 — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) August 21, 2023

National Sports Day 2023 Games list

The commission has asked the colleges and universities to upload the video and photos of the activities conducted during the national sports day week on the university Activity Monitoring Portal (AMP) at uamp.uge.ae.in. According to the UGC, each organisation is to be divided into two, four, or six teams depending on the number of participants with both males and females participating in the event. Check list of games:

Outdoor games Indoor games Fun games Walk, race Badminton Lemon race, sack race Volleyball Chess Rope jumping Hockey Basketball Kho-kho Futsal, mini fotball Table Tennis Lagori and Langadi Tennis ball cricket Tug of war Plank challenge

IITs to conduct sports activities

The UGC secretary in its notice informed all the directors of the Indian Institute Of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Science (IISCs), Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTIs) and the vice-chancellors of all the central universities to conduct various sports activities to encourage participation in sports and fitness activities. According to the UGC, each organisation is to be divided into two, four, or six teams depending on the number of participants with both males and females participating in the event.

