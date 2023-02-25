ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 for Dec Announced at icsi.edu, Know Steps To Check Here

ICSI CS Executive Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive exam result 2022 for December today on February 25, 2023. Candidates can check their ICSI CS Executive result 2022 at the offcial website - icsi.edu. They have to use their roll number and registration number in the login window to download ICSI CS executive result 2022 for Dec exam. As per ICSI, candidates need to secure 50% marks in the CS Executive exam in order to qualify.

Along with the result, the officials have also released the subject-wise break-up of emarks and CS executive merit list 2022. Also, the CS Executive marks statements are not shared with the candidates through physical/offline mode. They will have to access their ICSI CS Executive result only as e-Result-cum-marks statement at the official website.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2022 for December - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check ICSI CS Executive Result 2022?

To check the CS Executive December 2022 session exam result candidates can login with their registration number and roll number. Go through the steps to know how to download ICSI CS executive result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website ICSI CS - icsi.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CS Executive Result link.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter roll number and registration number.

5th Step - The ICSI CS Executive exam results will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download the CS Executive exam scorecard for future reference.

ICSI CS Executive Result-Cum-Marks Statement 2022

Candidates will not get any physical copy of the CS Executive December 2022 exam result. The Result-cum-Marks Statement will be sent to the candidate's registered addresses. The ICSI CS Executive result will include details like - the candidate's marks, qualifying status and roll number. The CS Executive exam 2022 for the December session was held from December 21 to December 29, 2022.

