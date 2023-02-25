    ICSI CS Toppers 2022: Chiraag Agarwal Secures Rank 1 in CS Professional Dec Exam, Check List Here

    ICSI announced the CS Dec result 2022 for Professional Programme in which Chiraag Agarwal secured the 1st Rank followed by  S Swathi and Riya Bhagchandani. Check list of CS Toppers 2022 here. 

    Updated: Feb 25, 2023 12:37 IST
    ICSI CS Toppers 2022
    ICSI CS Toppers 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the list of toppers along with the declaration of result of ICSI CS Professional Programme today. Candidates have to visit the official website - icsi.edu to check ICSI CS professional merit list 2022. As per the ICSI CS toppers list 2022, this year Chiraag Agarwal topped in the Dec exam followed by S Swathi and Riya Bhagchandani securing second and third place. 

    The ICSI CS merit list for professional programmes contains the names of the top candidates who have qualified in the exam in their first attempt. Also, to check their CS Professional result-cum-marks statement, candidates have to use their roll number and 17-digit registration number in the login window.  

    ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    ICSI CS Toppers 2022 For Professional Dec Exam 

    Rank

    Names

    Roll number

    1

    Chiraag Agarwal

    202115

    2

    S Swathi

    215976

    3

    Riya Bhagchandani

    209722

    4

    Anmol Ajay Jain

    232496

    5

    Aparna Mukesh Agarwal

    223550

    6

    Saranya T V

    220959

    7

    Aman Kumar Karn

    206684

    8

    Manav Shingari

    204250

    9

    Ummay Rabab Oruba

    218533

    10

    Harish Kumar Pukhraj Choudhary

    227612

    11

    Chandni Dalmia

    203321

    12

    Nitesh Bharatram Mamgain

    228427

    13

    Vidhi Rakesh Joshi

    225347

    14

    VIdhi Bharat Oswal

    226204

    15

    Rakshi Agarwal

    200696

    ICSI CS Professional Dec Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    ICSI CS Professional Dec Result 2022 Announced 

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of CS Professional Dec 2022 today, at 11 am. Candidates can download the result of CS Professional from the official website. They can download the individual scorecard by logging into the examination portal at icsi.edu.  To qualify in the CS Professional exam, candidates need to secure at least 40% marks in each subject and 50% marks in the aggregate of all the subjects put together. 

    Also Read: ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 for Dec Session Declared at icsi.edu, Get Direct Link Here

