ICSI CS Toppers 2022: Chiraag Agarwal Secures Rank 1 in CS Professional Dec Exam, Check List Here

ICSI CS Toppers 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the list of toppers along with the declaration of result of ICSI CS Professional Programme today. Candidates have to visit the official website - icsi.edu to check ICSI CS professional merit list 2022. As per the ICSI CS toppers list 2022, this year Chiraag Agarwal topped in the Dec exam followed by S Swathi and Riya Bhagchandani securing second and third place.

The ICSI CS merit list for professional programmes contains the names of the top candidates who have qualified in the exam in their first attempt. Also, to check their CS Professional result-cum-marks statement, candidates have to use their roll number and 17-digit registration number in the login window.

ICSI CS Toppers 2022 For Professional Dec Exam

Rank Names Roll number 1 Chiraag Agarwal 202115 2 S Swathi 215976 3 Riya Bhagchandani 209722 4 Anmol Ajay Jain 232496 5 Aparna Mukesh Agarwal 223550 6 Saranya T V 220959 7 Aman Kumar Karn 206684 8 Manav Shingari 204250 9 Ummay Rabab Oruba 218533 10 Harish Kumar Pukhraj Choudhary 227612 11 Chandni Dalmia 203321 12 Nitesh Bharatram Mamgain 228427 13 Vidhi Rakesh Joshi 225347 14 VIdhi Bharat Oswal 226204 15 Rakshi Agarwal 200696

ICSI CS Professional Dec Result 2022 Announced

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of CS Professional Dec 2022 today, at 11 am. Candidates can download the result of CS Professional from the official website. They can download the individual scorecard by logging into the examination portal at icsi.edu. To qualify in the CS Professional exam, candidates need to secure at least 40% marks in each subject and 50% marks in the aggregate of all the subjects put together.

