ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 for Dec Session Declared at icsi.edu, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Professional Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS professional December 2022 exam result today on February 25. Candidates can check their ICSI CS professional result 2022 in online mode at icsi.edu. They have to use their roll number and registration number to download ICSI CS professional result 2022 for Dec session.

Along with the result, the officials have also released the subject-wise break-up of ICSI CS professional marks secured by the candidates. To qualify the ICSI CS Professional exam, candidates must have scored at least 40% marks in each of the papers and 50% marks in the aggregate of all the papers put together.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 for December - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICSI CS Professional Result 2022 Date

Events Dates CS Professional Result for Dec 25th February 2023 at 11 am (OUT) CS Professional Exams December 21 to 30, 2022

How To Check ICSI CS Professional Result 2022?

As per the update, the CS professional 2022 result-cum-marks statement will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address. However, they need to download the ICSI CS professional result from the official website by following the steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website ICSI CS - icsi.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CS Professional Result link.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter roll number and registration number.

5th Step - The ICSI CS Professional exam results will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the CS Professional exam scorecard for future reference.

What to do in case the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement is not received?

As per the officials, the CS professional 2022 exam results, result-cum-marks statement will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address. However, in case the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of the declaration of result, then they can contact the Institute at - exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

