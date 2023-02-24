CUET 2023 Examination Help Centres To Be Set Up for Creating Awareness, UGC Chairman Tweets

CUET UG 2023: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to set up CUET UG 2023 exam help centres across India. UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar shared on Twitter that CUET (UG) - 2023 Examination Help Centres for creating awareness among aspiring applicants. CUET 2023 exam help centres will provide equal opportunities to the candidates, especially from rural and remote areas.

This CUET helpline service will be provided free of cost. The details of these help centres will be available at the NTA websites - nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA started the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) on February 9, 2023. The last date to apply is March 12.

CUET UG Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NTA to Set Up CUET Exam Help Centres

UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted - "To ensure more participation from candidates throughout India, it has been decided to open CUET (UG) - 2023 Examination Help Centres for creating awareness among aspiring applicants and help provide equal opportunities to the candidates, especially from rural and remote areas." Check Tweet below -

Objective of CUET 2023 Exam Help Centres

As per the tweet by the UGC chairman, the objective of starting the help centres is to ensure that candidates who want to appear for CUET UG 2023 should be able to apply without any difficulty and get the necessary guidance if required. Candidates need not go to any cyber cafe to fill up their CUET application form.

Also, each centre will have one Technical Person in-charge who will help the candidates in filling up the CUET UG application form. They can go to their nearby help centre with the required documents and fill the form.

About CUET

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions in central universities. It is mandatory for all candidates to take the CUET 2023 to get admission in UG programmes in all central and other CUET participating universities. This time, NTA has announced some major changes in the CUET UG 2023 exam format, registration fees and increased foreign exam centres.

