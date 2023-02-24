CUET Registration 2023 To End Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check When To Download Admit Card

CUET 2023: The registration for Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 is ongoing. The last date to apply for CUET 2023 is March 12 in online mode. Candidates can fill out the application form for CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Those interested to get admission into undergraduate courses in central universities must fill up the CUET registration form. Once the application window closes, no further extension will be provided by National Testing Agency (NTA).

After the CUET registration 2023 ends, the officials will release the application correction window on March 15, 2023. Only the registered candidates can make changes or edit the CUET UG application form till March 18. As per the official notice, CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31. It will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

CUET UG 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for CUET March 12, 2023 CUET UG application correction facility March 15 to 18, 2023 Advance Intimation Exam City Slip April 30, 2023 CUET admit card May 2023 CUET UG May 21 to 31, 2023 CUET UG Reserved Dates June 1 to 7, 2023 CUET answer key June 2023 CUET UG result June 2023

When To Download CUET 2023 Admit Card?

Only those candidates who will fill up the application form of CUET UG till the prescribed deadline will be issued the admit card. It is expected that CUET 2023 admit card will be released in online mode by May. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the release of the CUET UG admit card 2023. Before the release of hall tickets, NTA will issue the advance intimation exam day slip on April 30.

How To Apply For CUET 2023?

To appear in the entrance exam, candidates have to fill up the CUET UG application form 2023. The registration for CUET is going on in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to apply -

1st Step - Go to official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click CUET 2023 Registration link.

3rd Step - Register by entering asked details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill in the application form and upload all documents required.

5th Step - Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

6th Step - Take its printout for future references

