NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links
News

COMEDK 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today at comedk.org; Direct link here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 5, 2025, 18:26 IST

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The COMEDK UGET Counselling Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 was released today, September 5, 2025, at 2 PM. Candidates can check their status on the official website at comedk.org.

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result was released today, September 5, 2025 at 2 PM.
COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result was released today, September 5, 2025 at 2 PM.
Register for Result Updates

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) Counselling Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, September 5, 2025 at 2 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at comedk.org. The list is formulated on the basis of candidate rank, preference, and seat availability. The seat allotment letter will carry the allotted college, branch, college and branch code, college address, and fee details.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important points of COMEDK Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment 2025

Board name 

Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)

Exam name 

Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

comedk.org

State 

Karnataka 

Stream 

Engineering 

Round 4 seat allotment dates 

September 5 - 9, 2025

Login credentials 

User ID/Application Sequence Number

Password

DIRECT LINK - COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4 Merit List

LATEST LIVE NEWS on NEET PG Result for 50% AIQ SeatsNEET PG 2025 Live: NBEMS Release Today Scorecard for 50% AIQ Seats at natboard.edu.in; Direct link here

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 4:

Event 

Date(s) 

Round 4 seat allotment dates 

September 5 - 9, 2025

Round 4 Choice filling dates 

September 2 - 4, 2025

Fee payment last date 

September 9, 2025

College reporting last date 

September 10, 2025 

How to Check COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the COMEDK UGET 2025 seat allotment:

  1. Visit the official website at comedk.org
  2. Click on ‘Engineering Login’ or ‘Architecture Login’ under ‘Login’ button
  3. In the log in window, enter your User ID/Application Sequence Number and Password
  4. Press ‘LOGIN’
  5. Your COMEDK 2025 account will open 
  6. In the candidate dashboard, click on allotment results link
  7. Check your allotment status and download the page for future reference 

Related Stories

DIRECT LINK - COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Candidate Login

LATEST NEWS:

List of Documents Required for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 College Reporting

Candidates will need to carry the following documents while reporting to their allotted colleges for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025:

  • Seat allotment letter
  • Original documents 
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Migration Certificate (If applicable)
  • Fee Receipt

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News