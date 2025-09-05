COMEDK 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today at comedk.org; Direct link here

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) Counselling Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, September 5, 2025 at 2 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at comedk.org. The list is formulated on the basis of candidate rank, preference, and seat availability. The seat allotment letter will carry the allotted college, branch, college and branch code, college address, and fee details.
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important points of COMEDK Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment 2025
|
Board name
|
Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)
|
Exam name
|
Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
comedk.org
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Round 4 seat allotment dates
|
September 5 - 9, 2025
|
Login credentials
|
User ID/Application Sequence Number
Password
DIRECT LINK - COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4 Merit List
LATEST LIVE NEWS on NEET PG Result for 50% AIQ Seats: NEET PG 2025 Live: NBEMS Release Today Scorecard for 50% AIQ Seats at natboard.edu.in; Direct link here
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 4:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Round 4 seat allotment dates
|
September 5 - 9, 2025
|
Round 4 Choice filling dates
|
September 2 - 4, 2025
|
Fee payment last date
|
September 9, 2025
|
College reporting last date
|
September 10, 2025
How to Check COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the COMEDK UGET 2025 seat allotment:
- Visit the official website at comedk.org
- Click on ‘Engineering Login’ or ‘Architecture Login’ under ‘Login’ button
- In the log in window, enter your User ID/Application Sequence Number and Password
- Press ‘LOGIN’
- Your COMEDK 2025 account will open
- In the candidate dashboard, click on allotment results link
- Check your allotment status and download the page for future reference
List of Documents Required for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 College Reporting
Candidates will need to carry the following documents while reporting to their allotted colleges for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025:
- Seat allotment letter
- Original documents
- Transfer Certificate
- Migration Certificate (If applicable)
- Fee Receipt
