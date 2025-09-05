COMEDK 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Today at comedk.org; Direct link here

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) Counselling Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, September 5, 2025 at 2 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at comedk.org. The list is formulated on the basis of candidate rank, preference, and seat availability. The seat allotment letter will carry the allotted college, branch, college and branch code, college address, and fee details.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important points of COMEDK Counselling 2025: