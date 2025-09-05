IIT JAM 2026 Registration Live: Application Process Begins Today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in: Check Official Link & Details here

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
IIT JAM 2026 Registration: The IIT JAM 2026, organized by IIT Bombay, is an entrance exam for M.Sc. and Integrated M.Sc.–PhD programs at IITs and IISc. Online registration will be open from September 5 to October 12, 2025, and the computer-based exam will take place on February 15, 2026.

  • Registration for the exam is exclusively online through the official JOAPS portal, starting from September 5.
  • The exam consists of three distinct question types: MCQs, MSQs, and NAT questions for all papers.
  • No age limit applies, and final-year students are fully eligible for this postgraduate entrance examination.

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: The IIT JAM 2026 exam is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Students who wish to enroll in M.Sc. and Integrated M.Sc.–PhD programs at different IITs and IISc. must take this test. Registration for IIT JAM 2026 will be available from September 5, 2025, to October 12, 2025. The official JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal, jam2026.iitb.ac.in, is where you must register.

You must first register on the JOAPS portal in order to apply. From submitting your application to getting your admit card, seeing your results, and viewing the cut-off scores, this account is essential to the whole admissions process. Instead of waiting until the last day, it's a good idea to finish your registration early. To confirm your eligibility, review the IIT JAM 2026 eligibility requirements before completing the application form. The exam application price ranges from INR 1000 to INR 2700, depending on your gender and category.

How to Fill Out the IIT JAM 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the steps given below To fill out the IIT JAM 2026 Application Form:

  • Register on the JOAPS portal by providing your personal details, email, and mobile number to create your account.

  • To access the application form and continue with the procedure, log in with your enrollment ID and password.

  • Provide correct information about yourself, including your name, birthdate, and contact information.

  • Enter your degree, university, and graduation year, along with your academic credentials.

  • Make sure the scanned versions of your signature and photo you provide fit the required dimensions and format.

  • Choose the JAM 2026 paper you want to apply for and your desired test cities.

  • To finish your submission, pay the application cost online using a credit/debit card or net banking.

IIT JAM 2026: Key Highlights

For admission to postgraduate programs at IITs, IISc, and other prestigious universities, candidates must take the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026. The main points are as follows.

Particulars

Details

Organizing Institute

IIT Bombay 

Exam Date

February 15, 2026

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Application Dates

September 5, 2025 – October 12, 2025

Admit Card Release

January 5, 2026

Result Date

March 20, 2026

Eligibility

Bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Final-year students are also eligible. There is no age limit.

Test Papers

Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

Exam Duration

3 hours

Total Marks

100

Total Questions

60

Question Types

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

Negative Marking

Yes, only for MCQs (Section A). No negative marking for MSQs or NAT questions.

Participating Institutes

IITs, IISc, NITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).
  • Sep 5, 2025, 13:30 IST

    IIT JAM Registration 2026: Admitting Institutes

    About 3000 postgraduate places at 22 IITs will be filled using the JAM 2026 results for the 2026–2027 academic year. The IIT JAM application process in 2026 will be open to those who fulfill the eligibility standards and minimum educational requirements. Additionally, 2000 seats are available for postgraduate programs at IISc, CFTIs, NITs, DIAT, IIEST Shibpur, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, SLIET, and JNCASR through the IIT JAM result sharing institutes. 

  • Sep 5, 2025, 12:30 IST

    IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates

    Students can check the important dates of IIT JAM 2026 exam below: 

    JAM 2026 Schedule

    Dates

    JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) Website Opens

    September 05, 2025

    Last Date for IIT JAM registration 2026

    October 12, 2025

    JAM Admit Card 2026 release date 

    January 05, 2026

    IIT JAM 2026 exam date

    February 15, 2026

    IIT JAM result date 2026

    March 20, 2026
  • Sep 5, 2025, 11:38 IST

    What is IIT JAM JOAPS portal?

    The JAM Online Application Portal System is what the JOAPS portal stands for. IIT Delhi offers this online portal to oversee the IIT JAM 2026 registration procedure. Candidates can register with JOAPS and use it to accomplish a number of tasks, including completing the application, downloading the admit card, reviewing the answer key, and reading the IIT JAM 2026 result.

  • Sep 5, 2025, 10:43 IST

    IIT JAM Registration 2026: Official Website

    The application form on the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in, must be completed by those who want to sit for the IIT JAM 2026 exam. Before completing the application, students must confirm that they are qualified to take the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Master's (IIT JAM) exam.

  • Sep 5, 2025, 10:42 IST

    IIT JAM 2026 Registration Dates

    Students can check the registration start date and end date for IIT JAM 2026 from below: 

    JAM 2026 Examination Schedule

    Dates

    IIT JAM Registration Start Date 2026

    05-Sep-2025

    Last Date for IIT JAM 2026 Registration

    12-Oct-2025
  • Sep 5, 2025, 10:41 IST

    IIT JAM 2026: Eligibility Criteria

    To sit for the IIT JAM 2026 test, students must make sure they meet the following requirements:

    • Must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
    • No minimum marks required to apply.
    • Final-year students can also apply.
    • No age limit for the exam.
    • Open for Indian and foreign candidates.
  • Sep 5, 2025, 10:41 IST

    IIT JAM Registration 2026: About Joint Admission Test for Masters

    The JAM 2026 test is being organized by IIT Bombay. IIT Bombay, IISc Bengaluru, and six IITs—IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee—are administering the JAM 2026 admission test. Three thousand seats in various postgraduate programs at IITs around India would be available to candidates who pass JAM 2026. For the 2026–2027 academic year, 22 IITs will offer 89 postgraduate programs in total.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!


