IIT JAM 2026 Registration Live: Application Process Begins Today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in: Check Official Link & Details here

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: The IIT JAM 2026 exam is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Students who wish to enroll in M.Sc. and Integrated M.Sc.–PhD programs at different IITs and IISc. must take this test. Registration for IIT JAM 2026 will be available from September 5, 2025, to October 12, 2025. The official JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal, jam2026.iitb.ac.in, is where you must register.

You must first register on the JOAPS portal in order to apply. From submitting your application to getting your admit card, seeing your results, and viewing the cut-off scores, this account is essential to the whole admissions process. Instead of waiting until the last day, it's a good idea to finish your registration early. To confirm your eligibility, review the IIT JAM 2026 eligibility requirements before completing the application form. The exam application price ranges from INR 1000 to INR 2700, depending on your gender and category.

How to Fill Out the IIT JAM 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the steps given below To fill out the IIT JAM 2026 Application Form:

Register on the JOAPS portal by providing your personal details, email, and mobile number to create your account.

To access the application form and continue with the procedure, log in with your enrollment ID and password.

Provide correct information about yourself, including your name, birthdate, and contact information.

Enter your degree, university, and graduation year, along with your academic credentials.

Make sure the scanned versions of your signature and photo you provide fit the required dimensions and format.

Choose the JAM 2026 paper you want to apply for and your desired test cities.

To finish your submission, pay the application cost online using a credit/debit card or net banking.

IIT JAM 2026: Key Highlights

For admission to postgraduate programs at IITs, IISc, and other prestigious universities, candidates must take the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026. The main points are as follows.