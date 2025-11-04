NIELIT DLC December 2025: Exam Form and Fee Payment Deadline Extended To Nov 7

NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has announced the revised Digital Literacy Courses (DLC) December 2025 Exam form submission and fee payment deadline. The revised deadline has been extended to November 7, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to submit their applications at student.nielit.gov.in.

NIELIT DLC 2025 Exam Key Highlights

Check the key details of NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam here: