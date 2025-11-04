NIELIT DLC December 2025: Exam Form and Fee Payment Deadline Extended To Nov 7

Key Points
- DLC December 2025 Exam application and fee payment deadline extended to November 7, 2025.
- Interested candidates must apply online at student.nielit.gov.in.
- The exam covers courses like DLC CCC, CCCP, ECC, ACC, and BCC.
NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has announced the revised Digital Literacy Courses (DLC) December 2025 Exam form submission and fee payment deadline. The revised deadline has been extended to November 7, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to submit their applications at student.nielit.gov.in.
NIELIT DLC 2025 Exam Key Highlights
Check the key details of NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam here:
Overview
Details
Event name
NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam form submission and fee payment deadline extended
Exam name
Digital Literacy Courses (DLC) December 2025 Exam
Board name
National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)
Academic year
2025-26
Official website
student.nielit.gov.in
Programmes
BCC (Basic Computer Course)
CCC (Course on Computer Concepts)
CCCP (Course on Computer Concepts Plus)
ECC (Expert Computer Course)
ACC (Awareness in Computer Concepts)
Stream
IT
How to apply for NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam?
Candidates interested in appearing for the exams will need to follow the mentioned instructions to apply for the upcoming exams:
- Visit the official website at student.nielit.gov.in
- Login to your existing account using your credentials
- Select your preferred course: CCC, CCCP, ECC, ACC, or BCC
- Enter your personal, contact, and educational information
- Upload the scanned copies of the documents
- Pay the online examination fee
- Submit the form and save for future reference
