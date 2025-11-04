SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links
News

NIELIT DLC December 2025: Exam Form and Fee Payment Deadline Extended To Nov 7

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 4, 2025, 16:58 IST

NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam: NIELIT has extended the Digital Literacy Courses (DLC) December 2025 Exam application and fee payment deadline to November 7, 2025. Interested candidates must apply online at student.nielit.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NIELIT has extended the DLC December 2025 Exam application and fee payment deadline to November 7, 2025.
NIELIT has extended the DLC December 2025 Exam application and fee payment deadline to November 7, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • DLC December 2025 Exam application and fee payment deadline extended to November 7, 2025.
  • Interested candidates must apply online at student.nielit.gov.in.
  • The exam covers courses like DLC CCC, CCCP, ECC, ACC, and BCC.

NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has announced the revised Digital Literacy Courses (DLC) December 2025 Exam form submission and fee payment deadline. The revised deadline has been extended to November 7, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to submit their applications at student.nielit.gov.in

NIELIT DLC 2025 Exam Key Highlights

Check the key details of NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam form submission and fee payment deadline extended

Exam name 

Digital Literacy Courses (DLC) December 2025 Exam

Board name 

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

student.nielit.gov.in

Programmes 

BCC (Basic Computer Course)

CCC (Course on Computer Concepts)

CCCP (Course on Computer Concepts Plus)

ECC (Expert Computer Course)

ACC (Awareness in Computer Concepts)

Stream 

IT

How to apply for NIELIT DLC December 2025 Exam?

Candidates interested in appearing for the exams will need to follow the mentioned instructions to apply for the upcoming exams: 

  1. Visit the official website at student.nielit.gov.in
  2. Login to your existing account using your credentials
  3. Select your preferred course: CCC, CCCP, ECC, ACC, or BCC
  4. Enter your personal, contact, and educational information
  5. Upload the scanned copies of the documents
  6. Pay the online examination fee
  7. Submit the form and save for future reference
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News