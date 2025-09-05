RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result OUT, Direct Link Here

RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has declared the RIE CEE 2025 Result for Group C. Students who gave the exam for M.Ed and B.Ed-M.Ed Integrated courses can now check and download their results from the official RIE CEE website.
The RIE CEE (Regional Institute of Education Common Entrance Exam) is held every year by NCERT for admission to teacher education courses in RIEs. Group C is mainly for students who want to study in M.Ed or B.Ed-M.Ed Integrated programs.
Steps to Check RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result
Students can follow the given steps to check the RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result:
-
Go to the official RIE CEE website at riebbs.ac.in.
-
Click on the link that says “RIE CEE 2025 Result – Group C”.
-
Enter your User ID and Password.
-
Download your scorecard and keep a printout for later use.
Admission Process After RIE CEE 2025 Result
Students who pass the RIE CEE 2025 Group C exam will be called for counseling and admission at their chosen RIE campus. The process includes:
-
Register online for counseling
-
Select your RIE campus and course
-
Verify your documents
-
Get your seat allotment
Important Things to Remember
-
Only students whose names are in the merit list can get admission.
-
Keep a copy of your result and all required documents ready before counseling.
