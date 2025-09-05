NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links
News

RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result OUT, Direct Link Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 5, 2025, 16:51 IST

RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result: NCERT has released the RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result for M.Ed and B.Ed-M.Ed Integrated courses. Students can check their results on the official website using their User ID and password. Qualified students must take part in the counseling process, which includes registration, choice filling, document verification, and seat allotment for admission into RIE campuses.

RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result OUT
RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result OUT
Register for Result Updates

RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has declared the RIE CEE 2025 Result for Group C. Students who gave the exam for M.Ed and B.Ed-M.Ed Integrated courses can now check and download their results from the official RIE CEE website.

The RIE CEE (Regional Institute of Education Common Entrance Exam) is held every year by NCERT for admission to teacher education courses in RIEs. Group C is mainly for students who want to study in M.Ed or B.Ed-M.Ed Integrated programs.

Direct Link: RIE CEE 2025 Result for Group C

Steps to Check RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result

Students can follow the given steps to check the RIE CEE 2025 Group C Result:

  • Go to the official RIE CEE website at riebbs.ac.in.

  • Click on the link that says “RIE CEE 2025 Result – Group C”.

  • Enter your User ID and Password.

  • Download your scorecard and keep a printout for later use.

Admission Process After RIE CEE 2025 Result

Students who pass the RIE CEE 2025 Group C exam will be called for counseling and admission at their chosen RIE campus. The process includes:

  • Register online for counseling

  • Select your RIE campus and course

  • Verify your documents

  • Get your seat allotment

Important Things to Remember

  • Only students whose names are in the merit list can get admission.

  • Keep a copy of your result and all required documents ready before counseling.

Also Read: Government and Private Schools in Jammu & Kashmir to Reopen on Monday

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News