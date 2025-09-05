Government and Private Schools in Jammu & Kashmir to Reopen on Monday

The government has announced that all government and private schools in the Kashmir Valley will reopen on Monday, September 8, 2025. Schools were closed for almost two weeks because of heavy rains, floods, and strong winds. Many school buildings got damaged, and some were filled with water.
The Directorate of School Education Kashmir has said that before classes start, all schools must be cleaned and sanitized. Teachers and school heads need to make sure that classrooms and the school premises are safe for students.
Why Were Schools Closed?
In the past few weeks, continuous rains and floods created a big problem in Jammu and Kashmir. Rivers and streams overflowed, and many areas were flooded. Landslides in Reasi also blocked the road to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, and the pilgrimage has been stopped for ten days.
Because of this situation, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) had to postpone Class 10 and 11 exams. Earlier, an order was also issued to keep all schools in the Jammu division closed on August 18, 2025.
The floods have caused a lot of damage, and sadly, many lives were lost. On Thursday, around 200 families were rescued in Budgam district when the Jhelum River overflowed and flooded low-lying areas.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured people that the government is working to stop such floods in the future. He also said that earlier governments did not take enough steps to prevent flooding problems.
