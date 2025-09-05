Teachers’ Day 2025: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Greetings to Teachers For Nurturing Excellence

Teachers’ Day 2025: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid special respect to all the teachers and gurus of the country. In his message, he said that teachers play a very big role in shaping the future of students. Their hard work, care, and guidance help children discover their true potential and become successful in life.
He added that teachers are not only responsible for teaching subjects like reading and writing, but they also teach values, discipline, and a sense of duty towards our nation. By guiding students in the right direction, teachers are spreading knowledge, building confidence, and helping India grow stronger.
Teachers are like lights in our lives who remove darkness and show the correct path. On this Teachers’ Day, we must thank them for their efforts, love, and dedication in making our lives better and our country proud.
On Teachers’ Day 2025, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed deep respect for all teachers and gurus. He said teachers play a vital role in shaping students’ futures by guiding them with knowledge, values, and discipline. He added that their dedication not only helps children succeed but also strengthens the nation.
