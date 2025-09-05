Schools Closed in Hyderabad 6th Sep 2025 For Ganesh Idol Immersion

School Holiday Hydrabad 2025: All schools and colleges in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts of Telangana will stay closed on September 6, 2025 (Saturday). This holiday has been announced because of the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

The Telangana government shared an official notice saying that September 6 will be a general holiday for all government offices, schools, and colleges in these areas. To compensate for this holiday, September 11 (the second Saturday) will now be observed as a working day for all these institutions.

Why Are Schools Closed in Other States?

In the past few weeks, many schools and colleges across India have also been closed due to heavy rains and floods. Authorities in different states have taken steps to keep students safe.