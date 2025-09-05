Schools Closed in Hyderabad 6th Sep 2025 For Ganesh Idol Immersion

School Holiday Hydrabad 2025: All schools and colleges in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts of Telangana will stay closed on September 6, 2025 (Saturday). This holiday has been announced because of the Ganesh idol immersion procession.
The Telangana government shared an official notice saying that September 6 will be a general holiday for all government offices, schools, and colleges in these areas. To compensate for this holiday, September 11 (the second Saturday) will now be observed as a working day for all these institutions.
Why Are Schools Closed in Other States?
In the past few weeks, many schools and colleges across India have also been closed due to heavy rains and floods. Authorities in different states have taken steps to keep students safe.
Punjab: Because of floods, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered schools and colleges to remain closed till September 7, 2025. If the situation improves, they may reopen from September 8.
Chandigarh: Schools will also stay closed till September 7, 2025.
Himachal Pradesh: Due to nonstop rain and damage, all government and private schools, along with DIETs (District Institutes of Education and Training), will stay closed till September 7, 2025.
Jammu: With floods hitting hard, schools and colleges will remain closed till September 5, 2025.
Uttar Pradesh (Mathura): Schools up to Class 12 will be shut on September 4 and 5, 2025, due to a flood-like situation.
Haryana (Ambala): Schools in Ambala district will stay closed on September 5, 2025.
The government in every state is making sure that students are safe during festivals, rains, and floods. These holidays may cause some extra working days later, but they are important to protect children, teachers, and families.
