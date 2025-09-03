September 2025 School Holiday: Closed on Onam, Navratri and Eid; Check State List Here

September School Holiday 2025 brings a mix of festive celebrations and weather-related closures across India. On September 5 and 6, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu is observed to remain closed for Id-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Apart from festivals, several states are facing heavy rains and floods, leading to emergency closures.
On September 3, 2025, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges. The IMD has issued red and orange rain alerts for Uttarakhand, and schools and colleges in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will be closed until September 7. Check this article for the September School Holiday 2025.
School Holiday on September 5 for Id-e-Milad
Id-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated on September 5 and 6, 2025. On this occasion, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are expected to remain closed. In northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, the festival may also overlap with Indrajatra, giving students an additional holiday.
School Holidays 2025 Due to Heavy Rain in Northern States
Apart from festive breaks, some states are witnessing heavy rainfall and floods, leading to school closures.
-
In Jammu and Kashmir, all schools and colleges will stay closed on September 3, 2025.
-
The Punjab government has extended school and college holidays until September 7, 2025.
-
In Himachal Pradesh, educational institutions will remain shut till September 7, 2025 due to continuous rainfall.
-
Uttarakhand is also under red and orange alerts by the IMD, forcing schools to suspend classes for safety.
Check the given School Holiday List 2025 for better understanding:
|
Date
|
Occasion / Reason
|
States / Regions
|
September 3, 2025
|
Heavy Rain – Emergency Holiday
|
Jammu & Kashmir (all schools & colleges closed)
|
September 5, 2025
|
Id-e-Milad (Prophet Muhammad’s Birth Anniversary)
|
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu
|
September 5–6, 2025
|
Id-e-Milad + Indrajatra (festival overlap)
|
Northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur
|
Till September 7, 2025
|
Heavy Rain and Floods
|
Punjab (schools & colleges closed till Sept 7)
|
Till September 7, 2025
|
Heavy Rain and Landslides
|
Himachal Pradesh (all educational institutions closed)
|
Ongoing (September 2025)
|
Red & Orange Alert for Heavy Rain
|
Uttarakhand (schools closed as per safety advisories by IMD)
