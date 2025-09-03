September 2025 School Holiday: Closed on Onam, Navratri and Eid; Check State List Here

September School Holiday 2025 brings a mix of festive celebrations and weather-related closures across India. On September 5 and 6, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu is observed to remain closed for Id-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Apart from festivals, several states are facing heavy rains and floods, leading to emergency closures.

On September 3, 2025, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges. The IMD has issued red and orange rain alerts for Uttarakhand, and schools and colleges in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will be closed until September 7. Check this article for the September School Holiday 2025.

