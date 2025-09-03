IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
September 2025 School Holiday: Closed on Onam, Navratri and Eid; Check State List Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 3, 2025, 18:00 IST

September School Holiday 2025 includes both festive and weather-related holidays. Many states will observe Id-e-Milad from September 5–6, while Indrajatra may also be celebrated in the northeast. Schools in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding, as authorities prioritize the safety and well-being of students. Check here for the September School and College 2025 Holiday List.

September 2025 School Holiday
September 2025 School Holiday
September School Holiday 2025 brings a mix of festive celebrations and weather-related closures across India. On September 5 and 6, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu is observed to remain closed for Id-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Apart from festivals, several states are facing heavy rains and floods, leading to emergency closures. 

On September 3, 2025, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges. The IMD has issued red and orange rain alerts for Uttarakhand, and schools and colleges in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will be closed until September 7. Check this article for the September School Holiday 2025.

Also check: Uttarakhand Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain Alert; Check Cities List Here

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: Schools Closed until September 7 Amidst Heavy Rainfall

School Holiday on September 5 for Id-e-Milad

Id-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated on September 5 and 6, 2025. On this occasion, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are expected to remain closed. In northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, the festival may also overlap with Indrajatra, giving students an additional holiday.

School Holidays 2025 Due to Heavy Rain in Northern States

Apart from festive breaks, some states are witnessing heavy rainfall and floods, leading to school closures.

  • In Jammu and Kashmir, all schools and colleges will stay closed on September 3, 2025.

  • The Punjab government has extended school and college holidays until September 7, 2025.

  • In Himachal Pradesh, educational institutions will remain shut till September 7, 2025 due to continuous rainfall.

  • Uttarakhand is also under red and orange alerts by the IMD, forcing schools to suspend classes for safety.

School Holiday List 2025

Check the given School Holiday List 2025 for better understanding:

Date

Occasion / Reason

States / Regions

September 3, 2025

Heavy Rain – Emergency Holiday

Jammu & Kashmir (all schools & colleges closed)

September 5, 2025

Id-e-Milad (Prophet Muhammad’s Birth Anniversary)

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

September 5–6, 2025

Id-e-Milad + Indrajatra (festival overlap)

Northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur

Till September 7, 2025

Heavy Rain and Floods

Punjab (schools & colleges closed till Sept 7)

Till September 7, 2025

Heavy Rain and Landslides

Himachal Pradesh (all educational institutions closed)

Ongoing (September 2025)

Red & Orange Alert for Heavy Rain

Uttarakhand (schools closed as per safety advisories by IMD)

