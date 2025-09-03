Schools and Colleges in Jammu Kashmir to remain Closed Today as Heavy rain & Flood

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced that all schools and colleges in the Kashmir division will stay closed today, September 3, 2025. This decision was taken because of the continuous heavy rainfall in the region.
The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir shared that rivers are rising due to nonstop rain, and the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the rains may continue till mid-day. To keep students and staff safe, the administration decided to shut down all educational institutions for one day.
Kashmir Rain Alert: Advisory and Safety Measures
Officials have also issued safety advisories for the public. According to Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director of School Education, people must stay alert as there is a risk of:
-
Heavy rainfall
-
Landslides
-
Flash floods
-
Cloudbursts
-
Waterlogging in low-lying areas
-
Damaged roads and buildings
The government has strictly advised people not to go near rivers, lakes, or other water bodies. Emergency helpline numbers 112 and 6005953255 have also been shared for urgent help.
The heavy rainfall has also affected train and road services. Northern Railway has cancelled around 68 trains from Jammu and Katra stations until September 30. However, 24 trains will start again tomorrow.
To help stranded passengers, special train services like Jammu Tawi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (2 shuttles), Jammu Tawi–Kolkata, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–New Delhi are running.
Sadly, the rain has also caused a big landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, where around 34 people lost their lives, as per PTI reports.
