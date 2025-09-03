Schools and Colleges in Jammu Kashmir to remain Closed Today as Heavy rain & Flood

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced that all schools and colleges in the Kashmir division will stay closed today, September 3, 2025. This decision was taken because of the continuous heavy rainfall in the region.

The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir shared that rivers are rising due to nonstop rain, and the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the rains may continue till mid-day. To keep students and staff safe, the administration decided to shut down all educational institutions for one day.

Kashmir Rain Alert: Advisory and Safety Measures

Officials have also issued safety advisories for the public. According to Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director of School Education, people must stay alert as there is a risk of: