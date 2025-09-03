Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: Schools Closed until September 7 Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed: Himachal Pradesh State government has announced holidays for all educational institutions in the state until September 7, 2025. The school holidays are applicable for all government and private schools. The authorities have ordered for the closure of schools keeping in mind the continuous heavy rainfall received across the state.

The holiday decision was taken by the Himachal Pradesh state education department taking into consideration the safety of students and staff members amidst prevailing weather conditions.

Himachal Pradesh Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar issued the official order directing all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state to remain closed.

