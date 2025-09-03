IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays: Schools Closed until September 7 Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Sep 3, 2025, 15:17 IST

Himachal Pradesh schools to remain closed until September 7 amidst heavy rainfall. School holidays have been announced for all government and private schools in the state owing to heavy rainfall. Latest updates here soon.

Himachal Pradesh School Closed until September 7 Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed: Himachal Pradesh State government has announced holidays for all educational institutions in the state until September 7, 2025. The school holidays are applicable for all government and private schools. The authorities have ordered for the closure of schools keeping in mind the continuous heavy rainfall received across the state.

The holiday decision was taken by the Himachal Pradesh state education department taking into consideration the safety of students and staff members amidst prevailing weather conditions. 

Himachal Pradesh Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar issued the official order directing all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the state to remain closed. 

