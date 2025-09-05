RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Scorecard here

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), called the Rajasthan Board, has released the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for classes 10 and 12 today, September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results. Candidates will need to visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results. The supplementary results were conducted for students who were unable to clear their main exams and were given a second chance to improve their scores. The students can access their RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 class 10 and 12 using their exam roll number.
Rajasthan Board Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights
The important details of the RBSE result 2025 supply exam is provided below:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Rajasthan Board Supplementary Examination 2025
|
Board name
|
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education
|
Result name
|
RBSE Supplementary Result 2025
|
Official website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
|
Result website
|
rajresults.nic.in
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Class(es)
|
10
12
|
Level
|
State-wide
|
State
|
Rajasthan
|
Class 12th Streams
|
Arts
Commerce
Science
|
Result date and time
|
September 5, 2025
|
Result mode
|
Online, official website
|
Login credentials
|
Roll number
How to Check RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025?
Candidates who took the Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their result online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Suppl. Examination Results - 2025’ under ‘NEWS UPDATE’
- Now, click on the relevant link:
- Senior Secondary - 2025 Result
- Secondary & Vocational-2025 Result
- Enter your RBSE exam roll number
- Click on the ‘Submit’ tab
- RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download the scorecard for future use
Candidates will need to collect their revised marksheet from their respective school later. The online scorecard is provisional and only for the reference of the students.
