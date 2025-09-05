RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Scorecard here

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), called the Rajasthan Board, has released the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for classes 10 and 12 today, September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results. Candidates will need to visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results. The supplementary results were conducted for students who were unable to clear their main exams and were given a second chance to improve their scores. The students can access their RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 class 10 and 12 using their exam roll number.

Rajasthan Board Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights

The important details of the RBSE result 2025 supply exam is provided below: