RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Scorecard here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 5, 2025, 10:58 IST

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for classes 10 and 12 today, September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results. Candidates will need to use their RBSE Class 10, 12 exam roll number to check their results online.

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT today, September 5, 2025.
RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), called the Rajasthan Board, has released the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 for classes 10 and 12 today, September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results. Candidates will need to visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results. The supplementary results were conducted for students who were unable to clear their main exams and were given a second chance to improve their scores. The students can access their RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 class 10 and 12 using their exam roll number. 

Rajasthan Board Supplementary Result 2025 Key Highlights

The important details of the RBSE result 2025 supply exam is provided below: 

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Rajasthan Board Supplementary Examination 2025 

Board name 

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

Result name 

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 

Official website

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Result website

rajresults.nic.in

Academic year 

2024-25

Class(es) 

10

12

Level 

State-wide 

State 

Rajasthan 

Class 12th Streams 

Arts

Commerce

Science 

Result date and time

September 5, 2025

Result mode

Online, official website 

Login credentials 

Roll number 

 

How to Check RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025?

Candidates who took the Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their result online on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Suppl. Examination Results - 2025’ under ‘NEWS UPDATE’
  3. Now, click on the relevant link: 
    1. Senior Secondary - 2025 Result
    2. Secondary & Vocational-2025 Result
  4. Enter your RBSE exam roll number 
  5. Click on the ‘Submit’ tab 
  6. RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 will appear
  7. Check your details and download the scorecard for future use

Candidates will need to collect their revised marksheet from their respective school later. The online scorecard is provisional and only for the reference of the students. 

