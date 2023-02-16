    CUET UG 2023 To Be Conducted in 24 Foreign Countries, Check Centre Names and Code Here

    CUET UG 2023 application form has been released for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities and other participating institutions. This time, the officials have also increased the foreign centres to 24 for CUET-UG 2023. Check centres name and code here. 

    Updated: Feb 16, 2023 12:48 IST
    CUET UG 2023 To Be Conducted in 24 Foreign Countries
    CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 registration in online mode. Candidates can fill out the application form of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in till March 12, 2023. This time, NTA has announced some major changes in the CUET UG 2023 exam format, registration fees and increased foreign exam centres. Earlier, CUET UG was held in 13 foreign centres and, however, in 2023, it has been increased to 24.

    As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

    CUET UG 2023 Exam Centres Outside India 

    City Code

    Country

    City

    ZZ01

    Nepal

    Bagmati

    ZZ02

    Thailand

    Bangkok

    ZZ03

    Brazil

    Brasilia

    ZZ04

    South Africa

    Cape Town

    ZZ05

    Sri Lanka

    Colombo

    ZZ06

    Doha

    Qatar

    ZZ07

    UAE

    Dubai

    ZZ08

    Vietnam

    Hanoi

    ZZ09

    Hong Kong

    Hong Kong

    ZZ10

    Indonesia

    Jakarta

    ZZ11

    Malaysia

    Kuala Lumpur

    ZZ12

    Kuwait City

    Kuwait

    ZZ13

    Nigeria

    Lagos/Abuja

    ZZ14

    Bahrain

    Manama

    ZZ15

    Russia

    Moscow

    ZZ16

    Oman

    Muscat

    ZZ17

    Canada

    Ottawa

    ZZ18

    Mauritius

    Reduit

    ZZ19

    Saudi Arabia

    Riyadh Province

    ZZ20

    UAE

    Sharjah

    ZZ21

    Singapore

    Singapore

    ZZ22

    Australia

    Sydney

    ZZ23

    Austria

    Vienna

    ZZ24

    USA

    Washington DC

    How To Select CUET UG 2023 Exam Centres?

    While filling up the CUET UG application form 2023, candidates will have to select two cities in preferential order. NTA will try to allot the CUET centres as per their preference. However, the exam authorities may change or cancel the exam centre of CUET 2023 at their discretion. To select CUET UG 2023 exam centres, they will have to follow these steps - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the CUET official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - Sign in with application number and password, if registered. 
    • 3rd Step - In the Exam City preference section of the CUET application form, select two cities in preferential order.
    • 4th Step - Complete the process by paying the application fee.
    • 5th Step - Submit the form after making new changes. 

