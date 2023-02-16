CUET UG 2023 To Be Conducted in 24 Foreign Countries, Check Centre Names and Code Here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 registration in online mode. Candidates can fill out the application form of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in till March 12, 2023. This time, NTA has announced some major changes in the CUET UG 2023 exam format, registration fees and increased foreign exam centres. Earlier, CUET UG was held in 13 foreign centres and, however, in 2023, it has been increased to 24.

As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Centres Outside India

City Code Country City ZZ01 Nepal Bagmati ZZ02 Thailand Bangkok ZZ03 Brazil Brasilia ZZ04 South Africa Cape Town ZZ05 Sri Lanka Colombo ZZ06 Doha Qatar ZZ07 UAE Dubai ZZ08 Vietnam Hanoi ZZ09 Hong Kong Hong Kong ZZ10 Indonesia Jakarta ZZ11 Malaysia Kuala Lumpur ZZ12 Kuwait City Kuwait ZZ13 Nigeria Lagos/Abuja ZZ14 Bahrain Manama ZZ15 Russia Moscow ZZ16 Oman Muscat ZZ17 Canada Ottawa ZZ18 Mauritius Reduit ZZ19 Saudi Arabia Riyadh Province ZZ20 UAE Sharjah ZZ21 Singapore Singapore ZZ22 Australia Sydney ZZ23 Austria Vienna ZZ24 USA Washington DC

How To Select CUET UG 2023 Exam Centres?

While filling up the CUET UG application form 2023, candidates will have to select two cities in preferential order. NTA will try to allot the CUET centres as per their preference. However, the exam authorities may change or cancel the exam centre of CUET 2023 at their discretion. To select CUET UG 2023 exam centres, they will have to follow these steps -

1st Step - Go to the CUET official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2nd Step - Sign in with application number and password, if registered.

3rd Step - In the Exam City preference section of the CUET application form, select two cities in preferential order.

4th Step - Complete the process by paying the application fee.

5th Step - Submit the form after making new changes.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Registration Ongoing, Check Exam Pattern Highlights and List of Participating Universities