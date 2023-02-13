CUET UG 2023 Registration Ongoing, Check Exam Pattern Highlights and List of Participating Universities

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 registration in online mode. Candidates will be able to apply for CUTE UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in till March 12, 2023. With the closing of the CUET UG 2023 registration window, NTA will release the correction window that will be available from March 15 to 18.

Apart from this, NTA has also increased the application fees and introduced some changes in the CUETUG 2023 exam pattern, number of subject choices, number of slots etc. As per the official notice, CUET UG 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31. It will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

CUET UG Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET UG 2023 Exam Pattern Highlights

Candidates appearing for CUET UG this year must be aware of the revised exam pattern. NTA has reduced the number of questions to be attempted by candidates in CUET UG 2023. While Section 1A and 1B has the same pattern, the number of questions to be attempted in section 2 and 3 has been reduced. Candidates can check the change in number of questions and CUET UG 2023 exam pattern below -

Sections Subjects Number of Questions Attempted in CUET UG 2023 Number of Questions Attempted in CUET UG 2022 Section 1A - Languages There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen 40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language 40 questions out of 50 in each language Section 1B - Language There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen 40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language 40 questions out of 50 in each language Section 2 - Domain There are 27 domains specific subjects offered under this section 35/40 questions to be attempted out of 45/50 40 questions out of 50 in each subject Section 3 - General Test For any such undergraduate programme /programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission 50 questions to be attempted out of 60 60 questions out of 75

CUET UG 2023 Participating Universities

Marks secured in CUET UG will be used for admissions to undergraduate courses across various state, public and central universities in India. Candidates can check the list of some of the central universities below -

Names of Central Universities Names of Central Universities Aligarh Muslim University Banaras Hindu university University of Delhi English and Foreign Languages University Jawaharlal Nehru University Central University of Karnataka Mahatma Gandhi Central University Central University of Bihar Maulana Azad National Urdu University Central Sanskrit Universities Central University of Rajasthan Mizoram University Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Sanskrit University Visva Bharti University

