    CUET UG 2023 Registration Ongoing, Check Exam Pattern Highlights and List of Participating Universities

    CUET UG 2023: NTA has started the registration process of CUET for UG admission in central and other participating universities. Candidates can register for CUET UG 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in till March 12. Check changes in exam pattern and participating universities here. 

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 12:16 IST
    CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 registration in online mode. Candidates will be able to apply for CUTE UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in till March 12, 2023. With the closing of the CUET UG 2023 registration window, NTA will release the correction window that will be available from March 15 to 18. 

    Apart from this, NTA has also increased the application fees and introduced some changes in the CUETUG 2023 exam pattern, number of subject choices, number of slots etc. As per the official notice, CUET UG 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31. It will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

    CUET UG Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    CUET UG 2023 Exam Pattern Highlights 

    Candidates appearing for CUET UG this year must be aware of the revised exam pattern. NTA has reduced the number of questions to be attempted by candidates in CUET UG 2023. While Section 1A and 1B has the same pattern, the number of questions to be attempted in section 2 and 3 has been reduced. Candidates can check the change in number of questions and CUET UG 2023 exam pattern below - 

    Sections

    Subjects

    Number of Questions Attempted in CUET UG 2023

    Number of Questions Attempted in CUET UG 2022

    Section 1A - Languages

    There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen

    40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language

    40 questions out of 50 in each language

    Section 1B - Language

    There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen

    40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language

    40 questions out of 50 in each language

    Section 2 - Domain

    There are 27 domains specific subjects offered under this section

    35/40 questions to be attempted out of 45/50

    40 questions out of 50 in each subject

    Section 3 - General Test

    For any such undergraduate programme /programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission

    50 questions to be attempted out of 60

    60 questions out of 75

    CUET UG 2023 Participating Universities 

    Marks secured in CUET UG will be used for admissions to undergraduate courses across various state, public and central universities in India. Candidates can check the list of some of the central universities below - 

    Names of Central Universities

    Names of Central Universities

    Aligarh Muslim University

    Banaras Hindu university

    University of Delhi

    English and Foreign Languages University

    Jawaharlal Nehru University

    Central University of Karnataka

    Mahatma Gandhi Central University

    Central University of Bihar

    Maulana Azad National Urdu University

    Central Sanskrit Universities

    Central University of Rajasthan

    Mizoram University

    Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Sanskrit University

    Visva Bharti University

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
