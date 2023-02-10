CUET UG 2023 Application Form Out: Check Eligibility, Fees and Direct Link to Apply Here

CUET UG 2023 Application Process: CUET Application Form for the 2023 Academic Session is now available on the official website. Candidates interested in applying for the CUET UG 2023 examinations can visit the official website of NTA-CUET to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can check below the complete step-by-step procedure to apply for CUET UG 2023, Exam Fee details, and Eligibility Criteria.

The CUET UG 2023 Application link is available on the official website - suet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates eligible to apply can also complete the registrations through the direct link given here.

CUET Application Form 2023 Important Dates Overview

Events Dates CUET UG 2023 Registrations February 9, 2023 Last Day to Submit the CUET UG 2023 Applications March 12, 2023 CUET UG 2023 Examination City Slip April 30, 2023 CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Second week of May 2023 CUET UG 2023 Exam May 21 to 31, 2023 CUET UG 2023 Result To be available soon

CUET UG 2023 Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the CUET UG 2023 exams can check here the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for the CUET 2023 applications here.

Candidates applying must have qualified class 12 or equivalent examinations and are eligible to apply for the CUET UG 2023 Exams.

CUET UG 2023 has no age limit for candidates, candidates are however required to fulfil the age criteria mentioned by the University/ Institution/ Organization where they wish to take admission.

List of Qualifying Examinations

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc.

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University.

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects.

Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.

General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level.

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.

Candidates who have completed the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class 12 Examination.

In case the Class 12 Examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier.

How to Fill CUET UG Application Form 2023

Candidates applying for the CUET UG 2023 examinations can follow the detailed step-by-step procedure given here to apply for the CUET UG 2023 Examination

Step 1: Registration

The link for students to register for CUET UG 2023 is now available on the official website. Candidates applying for the CUET UG 2023 exams need to first complete the CUET Registration by entering the required credentials in the link and generating the CUET UG 2023 Application Number. Candidates are required to create the password and choose a security question for security purposes.

Step 2: Application Form

To fill out the CUET UG 2023 Application form candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the CUET UG 2023 Application Number and Password. Students are required to fill in details such as the Candidate's Personal Details, Educational Qualification, University/ Programme Selection, Test Paper Details, Choosing the Exam Centre and Upload the images and documents.

Candidates are required to upload scanned images of the Candidate Photograph, Signature and Category Certificate in the CUET UG 2023 Applications

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearlylegible).

The size of the scanned copy of the Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWSetc.) should be between 50kb to 300kb in pdf (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned copy of the PwBD certificate should be between 50kb to 300 kb in pdf (clearly legible)

Step 3: CUET UG 2023 Application Fee

After completing the CUET UG 2023 Application form and uploading all required documents, students are required to submit the CUET UG 2023 Application fee. The CUET UG 2023 Application Fee has to be submitted online through the payment gateway link.

Candidates can submit the CUET UG 2023 Application fee via Credit, Debit Card or Net Banking and even UPI procedure. Candidates must note that the confirmation page of the CUET UG 2023 application form will be generated only after the successful payment of the CUET UG 2023 Application Fee.

CUET UG 2023: Important Points to Remember

Candidates applying for the CUET UG 2023 Exams must note that the information such as Candidate Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Category, PwD status, Mobile Number, e-mail Address, Photograph and Signature, Choice of Exam City provided in the applications must be correct.

In case, it is found that the candidate used the photograph, signature and certificate of someone else in their CUET UG 2023 application or they have tampered with the result or admit card the same will be treated as unfair means of practices and action will be taken.

Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items with them

Instruments Geometry/ Pencil Box Handbag Purse Paper/Stationary/Textual Material Eatables and Water Mobile Phones/ Earphones/Pager/Calculator/ DocuPens Slide Rules Log Tables Camera/ Tape Recorder/ Electronic Watches Metallic Items/ Electronic Gadgets/ Devices

CUET Registration Form 2023 - Documents Required

When applying for the CUET UG 2023 Exams students are also required to upload a list of documents along with the CUET 2023 Application Form.

Candidate’s Photograph (with 80% face without mask) (jpg, jpeg)

Candidate’s Signature (jpg, jpeg)

Category Certificate (pdf) (On Selection of Category other than General/Unreserved)

BPL Certificate (pdf) (On Selection of BPL as Yes)

Kashmiri Migrant Certificate (pdf) (On Selection of Kashmiri Migrant as yes)

Ward of Defence Personnel / ExServicemen Category Certificate (pdf) (On Selection of Ward of Defence Personnel / Ex-Servicemen)

Person With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Certificate (pdf) (On Selection of PwBD Candidate with benchmark disability 40% or more as yes )

What After Filling CUET Application Form 2023?

After filling in the CUET UG 2023 application form, the National Testing Agency will open the CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Window. All those candidates who have applied for the CUET UG 2023 exams but need to make changes in the online application form filled can visit the application correction window of CUET and make the necessary changes.

CUET Correction Window 2023

CUET UG 2023 Correction window is where students who have successfully registered and applied for the entrance exam will be able to make changes in the application form filled. In case of an error in uploading documents or in the spelling of the details entered, students can log in using their CUET 2023 Login credentials and make the changes in the application form. Students are advised to save the changes before clicking on the final submission.

