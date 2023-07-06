ICSI CSEET July 2023 Exam Postponed to July 30; Registration Re-opens at icsi.edu

  1. Home
ICSI CSEET July 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has rescheduled the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2023 session to July 30, 2023. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 8, 2023. The registration window has also been re-opened for those who could not apply earlier. 

ICSI CSEET July 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) due to unavoidable reasons. As per the revised schedule, ICSI CSEET 2023 exam will now be conducted on July 30  from July 8, 2023. The authorities have also re-opened the registration window for those who could not apply earlier. Candidates can fill out the ICSI CSEET application form 2023 till July 10, 2023. Get the registration link, and steps to apply here.

The official notification reads, “CSEET JuIy 2023 Session is now rescheduled to be held on Sunday, 30thJuly 2023. The Test will be held through Online Mode under Remote Proctoring. Log-in credentials will be sent to all eligible candidates three days prior to the Test.The candidates will be allowed to appear in CSEET on Sunday, 30th July 2023 subject to verification of their documents/particulars submitted at the time of seeking registration in CSEET.”

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Rescheduled Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

CSEET Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is mentioned below:

ICSI CSEET Registration 2023 Official Link

Click Here

Steps for ICSI CSEET Registration 2023

Check out the following steps to apply below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: Go to Online Services and click on register for CSEET link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload the prescribed documents

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

What After Passing ICSI CSEET July 2023 Exam?

Students who clear the CSEET July 2023 session will be allowed to register for the CS Executive Programme by August 16, 2023. In this special case, they will be eligible to appear in the Single Module of Executive Programme examination in December 2023.

