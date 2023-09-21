IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Registration, Re-registration Dates Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

IGNOU July 2023 Session: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the deadline for the July 2023 session for fresh registration and re-registrations. According to the revised dates, the last date for candidates to complete the registrations is September 30, 2023. Eligible candidates who were unable to complete the registration process can now visit the official website until the given deadline to register for the session.

Earlier, the last date for students to register for the July 2023 session was September 20, 2023. Candidates re-registering for the July session were also required to submit a late fee of Rs. 200 along with the registration fee. Candidates can visit the official website IGNOU to complete the online registration and re-registration process.

The July 2023 session registration and re-registration link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Click on the link given below to complete the registration process.

IGNOU Re-registration 2023 - Click Here

IGNOU Fresh Registration - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Registration Schedule

Course Last Date July 2023 Re-Registration September 30, 2023 July 2023 Fresh Admission

How to Register for IGNOU July 2023 Session

The process of fresh registration and re-registration for the July 2023 session has to be completed in online mode. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU July 2023 session registration/ re-registration link

Step 3: For fresh registrations click on the programme link and enter the required details. Candidates re-registering can click on the link given and complete the process

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

Step 6: Save the filled application and click on the final submission link

