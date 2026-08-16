IGNOU NCW Introduce 3 New Micro Credential Courses Focused on Women’s Issues

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have joined hands to offer three new IGNOU NCW micro credential courses. These courses focus on women’s issues, workplace, safety and gender awareness. The two institutions signed an agreement on August 14, 2026. The partnership aims to improve learning awareness and capacity building around issues affecting women. The courses provide practical knowledge that learners can use in personal and professional settings. Read the article to know more details.

Three IGNOU Microcredential Courses

The Three IGNOU Microcredential Courses covers different parts of gender equality and women’s participation in society and workplace. The first course is POSH which means Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace. The course focuses on creating safer and more respectful workplaces. The second course is women’s leadership capacity building and workshop behaviour. It helps learners understand leadership professional skills and workplace participation. The third course is Gender Sensitisation Society and Culture. It explores gender concerns from social and cultural perspectives. Every course is practical and learner focused. NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar said the programmes should remain learner focused and practical so that knowledge can be applied in everyday life and workplaces. IGNOU Vice Chancellor Uma Kanjilal highlighted the importance of moving from awareness capacity building and behavioral change. THe partnership also covers legal and constitutional awareness, women's empowerment, digital and cyber safety leadership development and gender sensitisation.