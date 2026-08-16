IGNOU NCW Introduce 3 New Micro Credential Courses Focused on Women’s Issues
IGNOU and NCW launch micro credential courses over POSH, Women leadership and gender sensitisation. Check the article to know further details about it.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have joined hands to offer three new IGNOU NCW micro credential courses. These courses focus on women’s issues, workplace, safety and gender awareness. The two institutions signed an agreement on August 14, 2026. The partnership aims to improve learning awareness and capacity building around issues affecting women. The courses provide practical knowledge that learners can use in personal and professional settings. Read the article to know more details.
Three IGNOU Microcredential Courses
The Three IGNOU Microcredential Courses covers different parts of gender equality and women’s participation in society and workplace. The first course is POSH which means Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace. The course focuses on creating safer and more respectful workplaces. The second course is women’s leadership capacity building and workshop behaviour. It helps learners understand leadership professional skills and workplace participation. The third course is Gender Sensitisation Society and Culture. It explores gender concerns from social and cultural perspectives. Every course is practical and learner focused. NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar said the programmes should remain learner focused and practical so that knowledge can be applied in everyday life and workplaces. IGNOU Vice Chancellor Uma Kanjilal highlighted the importance of moving from awareness capacity building and behavioral change. THe partnership also covers legal and constitutional awareness, women's empowerment, digital and cyber safety leadership development and gender sensitisation.
IGNOU Microcredential Courses Future Plans
IGNOU will manage the academic structure curriculum development digital hosting learner support and certification. NCW will contribute thematic content, identity, priority areas and support outreach. These two roles keep the programme practical and learner friendly. The IGNOU NCW micro credential course after the first programme launched through this partnership. The collaboration may later expand into domestic violence legal literacy cyber and AI safety mental health leadership and safe migration. IGNOU and NCW will keep the courses open and accessible for every learner who wants to understand women’s issues and workplace safety better.
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