IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay Alumni Wedding Invite Resurfaces, Takes Social Media by Storm

When IIT Credentials Meet Matrimony: An old wedding invite has gone viral on the internet that shows the groom's name associated with IIT Bombay, while the bride's name was linked to IIT Delhi. Check the bizarre wedding invitation image here

Updated: Sep 13, 2023 17:20 IST
In a world where wedding invitations typically follow conventional formats, this IIT-inspired invitation has established a distinctive presence, proving that the celebration of love knows no bounds when it comes to creativity and humour. The most recent incident that caught the internet's attention was a wedding invitation that showcased, a photograph of a wedding invitation card that mentions the college credentials of the bride and groom.

As it happened, both the couple were proud IIT alumni, and they embraced the opportunity to highlight their credentials on their wedding card. The vintage image resurfaced on the 'X' platform, leaving users thoroughly entertained.  The user who shared the picture on the micro-blogging website captioned the image, “All you need is love to get married." 

When IIT Delhi Meets IIT Bombay

The wedding invite’s image proved that these IIT graduates were proud of their achievements and wanted to share them. The groom's name proudly mentioned IT Bombay, and the bride's name showcased IIT Delhi. Check the viral wedding card tweet: 

Creative Wedding Card from IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi Grads Sparks Amusement on Internet 

The wedding invite is a fun twist on tradition. The users online cracked jokes about it. One person commented, "I'm just surprised they didn't include their major, salary, and LinkedIn profiles on that invite!" Check the comments of users below: 
