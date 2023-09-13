IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay Alumni Wedding Invite Resurfaces, Takes Social Media by Storm

In a world where wedding invitations typically follow conventional formats, this IIT-inspired invitation has established a distinctive presence, proving that the celebration of love knows no bounds when it comes to creativity and humour. The most recent incident that caught the internet's attention was a wedding invitation that showcased, a photograph of a wedding invitation card that mentions the college credentials of the bride and groom.

As it happened, both the couple were proud IIT alumni, and they embraced the opportunity to highlight their credentials on their wedding card. The vintage image resurfaced on the 'X' platform, leaving users thoroughly entertained. The user who shared the picture on the micro-blogging website captioned the image, “All you need is love to get married."

When IIT Delhi Meets IIT Bombay

The wedding invite’s image proved that these IIT graduates were proud of their achievements and wanted to share them. The groom's name proudly mentioned IT Bombay, and the bride's name showcased IIT Delhi. Check the viral wedding card tweet:

All you need is love to get married pic.twitter.com/sjd4SZSSJR — Mahesh (@mister_whistler) September 12, 2023

Creative Wedding Card from IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi Grads Sparks Amusement on Internet

The wedding invite is a fun twist on tradition. The users online cracked jokes about it. One person commented, "I'm just surprised they didn't include their major, salary, and LinkedIn profiles on that invite!" Check the comments of users below: