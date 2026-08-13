IIT Madras Fellowship 2026: Check Eligibility, Stipend and How to Apply
IIT Madras Fellowship 2026 is open for eligible PhD holders. Check the article to know eligibility criteria, stipend, application process and other important information here.
The IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship is a great chance for researchers who have just finished their PhD and want to keep doing research at a top institute in India. This fellowship programme welcomes young scholars who wish to grow their career by working with senior faculty at the institute. Selected fellows will get the chance to be part of an active research group and explore deep questions in their field. Anyone who meets the basic rules can send in their application. Read the article to know further details.
Who Can Apply for the IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship
The IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship is open to candidates who have completed their PhD in the last five years. Applicants who have only submitted their PhD thesis can also apply. They will need to share their provisional degree certificates within 6 months of joining the institute. Every applicant must have at least two Q1 journal papers where their name is the primary contributor. The maximum age to apply is 32 years. SC, ST and women candidates get an extra five years of relaxation. OBC-NCL candidates get a three year relaxation. Before applying each candidate must find a faculty member at IIT Madras in their research area and get their content in writing.
IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship: Application Process
The IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship starts with finding a faculty member at IIT Madras in your research area. Talk to the faculty members and take their consent. Then submit your application. The concerned department reviews your application. Shortlisted candidates give a seminar and present their research idea. The departmental evaluation committee checks the originality and how it adds value to the department. Those who pass go to the selection committee for an interview. Final approval is given by the Director of IIT Madras. The fellowship runs for at least two years. It starts with a one year term that can be extended for up to two more years based on performance.
Eligibility Criteria for IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship
Candidates who are interested in IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship should check the eligibility criteria given in the table below before applying.
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IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship Eligibility Criteria
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Eligibility Criteria
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Details
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Educational Qualification
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Candidates must hold a Ph.D. degree and apply within five years of completing their Ph.D.
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Age Limit
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Maximum 32 years at the time of joining. A relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and women candidates and 3 years for OBC-NCL candidates is applicable.
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Research Publications
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At least two Q1 (top-quartile) journal publications as a primary contributor.
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Faculty Nomination
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The applicant must be nominated by an IIT Madras faculty member, along with a signed Commitment of Funds form.
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Ph.D. Thesis Submitted
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Candidates who have submitted their Ph.D. thesis can also apply, but must submit their provisional/degree certificate within 6 months of appointment.
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IIT Madras Ph.D. Scholars
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IIT Madras Ph.D. scholars are generally not encouraged to apply. Exceptional candidates may apply to a different department from their parent department.
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Research Proposal
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The proposal should demonstrate strength and novelty and should not simply be an extension of the applicant's Ph.D. work.
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Mentor Requirement
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Candidates must identify a potential faculty mentor according to their research area and apply through that faculty member.
Benefits of IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship
Candidates who are interested in IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship should check the benefits this fellowship offers. Read the table given below.
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Benefit
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Details
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Monthly Fellowship
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₹1,30,000 per month, including ₹70,000 from the Institute and a minimum ₹60,000 faculty top-up from project funds.
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Contingency Grant
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₹2,00,000 per year for travel, contingency expenses and consumables.
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Medical Benefits/Insurance
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Medical benefits or insurance are provided as applicable to Ph.D. scholars at IIT Madras.
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Conference Participation
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Fellows may attend national or international conferences, subject to the availability of funds from the contingency grant.
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Guest Faculty Opportunity
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IPDFs may be utilised as guest faculty by the department and receive additional compensation as per applicable rules.
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Leave
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Fellows can avail leave with fellowship for up to 30 days per year for each completed year of fellowship.
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Maternity Leave
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Women IPDFs are eligible for maternity leave subject to the specified service and medical-certificate requirements.
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Research Independence
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Fellows work with the mentor rather than under the mentor and have independence to change the course of their research.
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Co-Guidance Opportunity
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IPDFs can serve as co-guides for B.Tech/DD/M.Sc./M.A. and M.Tech projects along with the mentor.
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