IIT Madras Fellowship 2026: Check Eligibility, Stipend and How to Apply

The IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship is a great chance for researchers who have just finished their PhD and want to keep doing research at a top institute in India. This fellowship programme welcomes young scholars who wish to grow their career by working with senior faculty at the institute. Selected fellows will get the chance to be part of an active research group and explore deep questions in their field. Anyone who meets the basic rules can send in their application. Read the article to know further details.

Who Can Apply for the IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship

The IIT Madras Post Doctoral Fellowship is open to candidates who have completed their PhD in the last five years. Applicants who have only submitted their PhD thesis can also apply. They will need to share their provisional degree certificates within 6 months of joining the institute. Every applicant must have at least two Q1 journal papers where their name is the primary contributor. The maximum age to apply is 32 years. SC, ST and women candidates get an extra five years of relaxation. OBC-NCL candidates get a three year relaxation. Before applying each candidate must find a faculty member at IIT Madras in their research area and get their content in writing.