Inaugural Cohort Shines: SCM Youth Fellowship Wraps Up, Know Details Here

SCM Youth is the platform for Young People who will create the Future We Should Have. An SCM Young Fellow is a young change maker between the ages of 10-24, who has pursued an extraordinary idea which has the potential to change the way we work and make things better, and wants to tell the world about it. SCM Young fellows critically analyse a problem the world is facing, consider solutions for it, research them and produce a scholarly body of work around it or prove it with a proof of concept.

SCM Youth is proud to announce that the inaugural cohort has completed their fellowship and their final SCM Youth videos have been published on the SCM Youth YouTube Channel here - https://www.youtube.com/@SCMYouth

The SCM Young fellows in inaugural cohort include, in alphabetical order are

Ishita Malhotra, Class 12 student from Springdales Pusa Road, Delhi Jia Arora, Class 12 student from Sullivan Heights Secondary, Surrey, British Columbia Nidhish Sahni, Class 12 student from Indraprastha World School Paschim Vihar, Delhi Ritisha Gajwani, Economics Graduate from Christ University, Delhi -NCR Surya Chhabra, 1st year Astrophysics student at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, USA Vihaan Bakshi, Class 12 student from Scottish High International School, Gurgaon Yashmit Segal, 1st year Law student at Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai Zac Sangeeth, Class 7 student from Headstart Academy, Bangalore

SCM Youth Mentors

SCM Youth’s first-ever cohort was mentored by global thought leaders in the months of May and June this year. The mentors are

Sangeeth Varghese ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/sangeethvarghese/ ),

Parikshit Bhardwaj ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/parikshit-bhardwaj/ ),

Samarth Pathak ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/samarth-pathak-0332b54b/ )

Priyank Sharma ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/priyankeducator/ ) and

Harshita Sharma ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/harshita-sharma-a3a6b0b9/ ). The fellows then worked on creating their SCM Youth Talks which were edited and then published by the SCM Youth team.

The Inaugural Cohort of Such Conversations Matter Youth Fellowship had a diverse group of students who represented multiple education levels from Grade 7 to College Graduates. The cohort contained young minds between the ages of 12 to 21 with 5 females and 4 males from regions of Delhi, Bhopal, Bangalore, British Columbia, Chandigarh and Gurgaon.

They represented multiple academic subjects such as Physics, Biology, Economics, History, Civics, Political Science, Psychology, Chemistry, Law, Astronomy and Business. Their topics of research included Gender and Climate Change, Right to Health, History, Nano Catalysis, Plastic Waste and Plastic waste solutions, Space Exploration, Youth, Crypto Currency and Assets, and Mental Health Awareness.

Multiple causes were highlighted through their topics of research such as Public Health, Mental Health, Critical Thinking and Education, Deeptech Awareness, Gender Inequality, Climate Change, Democratising Astronomy, Youth Empowerment, Air Pollution, Right to Health and Plastic Waste Management. 13 SDGs related to these causes were addressed including SDGs 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Explore more about SCM Youth here - https://youth.scmonline.in/