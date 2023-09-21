India Canada News: Centre Releases Advisory for Indian Students in Canada, Check Guidelines Here

India Canada News: Due to the heightened tensions between India and Canada concerning the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Indian government has released an advisory for Indian nationals, including students who are residing in Canada and those intending to travel there.
In a statement issued on September 20, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly urged Indian citizens to exercise the utmost caution. The Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal: madad.gov.in.
India and Canada: Advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada
- Due to growing anti-India activities, politically-sanctioned hate crimes, and criminal violence in Canada, it is strongly advised that all Indian nationals currently residing there, as well as those considering travel, exercise the highest degree of caution.
- Recently, there has been an increase in threats directed towards Indian diplomats and segments of the Indian community that stand against the anti-India agenda.
- Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.
- Our High Commission/Consulate General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.
- Due to the worsening security situation in Canada, Indian students, in particular, are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution and stay vigilant.
- Indian nationals and students from India in Canada are advised to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.
- Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident.