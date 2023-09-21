India Canada News: Centre Releases Advisory for Indian Students in Canada, Check Guidelines Here

India Canada News: Due to the heightened tensions between India and Canada concerning the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Indian government has released an advisory for Indian nationals, including students who are residing in Canada and those intending to travel there.

In a statement issued on September 20, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly urged Indian citizens to exercise the utmost caution. The Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal: madad.gov.in.

India and Canada: Advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada