JK NMMS Scholarship Result 2023 Announced at jkbose.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

JK NMMS Scholarship Result 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) results today: September 23, 2023. Class 8 students who appeared in the exam held on December 14 can check out the results on the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates must apply on the National Scholarship Portal online.“as and when the same is opened for the purpose and in this regard the concerned selected candidates shall have to remain in touch with the official website, www.scholarships.gov.in, of Ministry of Education (MOE) Government of India on a regular basis

The board has given all Chief Education Officers instructions to ensure that the chosen candidates meet the requirements for eligibility according to the scheme's rules. According to the statement, the selection will be revoked if a student is determined to be ineligible for the grant of a scholarship under the NMMS scheme during the online verification process.

How to Check JK NMMS Scholarship Result 2023?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website:jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JK NMMS Scholarship Result 2023 link available

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Students who have been shortlisted and verified will be qualified for financial aid in the amount of Rs 12,000 for Classes 9 to 12.

