JNU UG Admission 2023 Registrations Commence, Get Application Link Here

JNU UG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University has started the application process for UG Admissions for the 2023 academic year. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website of the university to submit their applications.

According to the official notification released, the applications for undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24 commenced on July 16, 2023. The last date for candidates to submit their applications is August 2, 2023.

Official notification - Click Here

JNU BA Hons - Click Here

JNU B.SC-M.SC Integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology - Click Here

JNU COP - Click Here

JNU UG Admission 2023 Applications

The applications for JNU UG courses are live on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU

Step 2: Click on the admission website

Step 3: Click on the application link for the desired course

Step 4: Click on new registration and enter the details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature.

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

JNU is conducting admissions to the BA (Hons) Foreign Languages, B.Sc-M.Sc Integrated Ayurveda Biology and COP programmes through the CUET UG scores. Candidates who have cleared the exams and wish to seek admission at JNU are required to apply for the same through the link available on the official website.

Students will be admitted to the various courses based on the marks scored and the cutoff set by the university for the admissions. Canddiates clearing the cutoff will be eligible to complete the complete admission procedure.

