JNVST Result 2022: NVS To Soon Announce Navodaya Class 6 Result at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Result 2022: As per the updates, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is expected to declare the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 6th admission 2022 result soon. Students and parents can check the JNVST class 6th result in online mode. They must note that they need to enter their login credentials to check NVS Class 6 Result. The result will be available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

Also, a direct link will be provided on this page. However, till now, there has been no official announcement regarding the date and time for the JNVST result 2022 for class 6th, but it is expected that it will be announced soon.

How To Check JNVST Result 2022 for Class 6th?

To check the JNVST result, students and parents need to visit the official website of JNVST - navodaya.gov.in. Further, on the homepage, click on the result link. A new login age will be displayed on the screen. Now, they need to enter their login credentials and click on the submit button. After that, the JNVST result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout of the JNVST class 6th result for future references.

JNVST Class 6 Answer Key 2022

The samiti is also expected to release the answer key of JNVST class 6th. Once the JNVST Class 6 answer key 2022 is released, the result for the admission of students can be expected soon. However, the officials are yet to confirm whether they will release the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya answer key or not. Once announced, the details for the same will be updated on this page.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 6th Exam

The Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was held on 30th April from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The entrance test question paper had three sections with only objective type questions. JNVST question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on Arithmetic section, and 20 questions on Language. The Mental Ability test had a duration of 60 minutes and was for 50 marks. The Arithmetic and Language test were of 30 minutes duration each and carried 30 marks each.

