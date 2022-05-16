Jamia Millia Islamia Revised Schedule Released for Entrance Exam, Check New Dates Here

JMI Admission 2022: As per media reports, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has revised the entrance tests schedule for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. As per the released notice, the JMI entrance exam will now be conducted from 11th June 2022. Those who have not yet registered for Jamia Milia Islamia University can meanwhile register on the official JMI website - jmi.ac.in.

As mentioned in the notification, the 126 entrance exams for different graduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted in nearly a month. The JMI entrance tests are scheduled to conclude on 8th July 2022. The university had earlier announced that admission to 10 courses will be through the CUET.

JMI Entrance Test Revised Dates

As per media reports, “The vice-chancellor (Najma Akhtar) has very kindly approved to reschedule the dates of entrance tests… in view of the extension in the last date of filling CUET form and the ongoing regular examination of CBSE.” As per the schedule, the entrance examination for admission of candidates will begin on 11th June. Last month, JMI released its admission prospectus and released the online admission forms from 14th April 2022.

JMI Admission Form 2022

Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) extended the last date for submission of online application forms for all graduate and postgraduate courses. Now, they will be able to fill and submit the JMI application form till 25th May 2022 in online mode. Before that, 13th May was the last date for submission of the admission forms.

All those candidates who wish to apply for the UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma, MPhil and certificate courses in Engineering, Architecture & Planning, Hospitality & Travel, Animation, Mass Communication, Humanities & Social Sciences, Commerce as well as Teaching & Education offered by the university can apply online before the last date of registrations.

JMI Admission through CUET

Jamia Millia Islamia had earlier, announced that it will conduct the admissions for the academic session 2022-23 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for ten selected courses. The university has informed applicants that they will have to appear for the CUET exam and also register online at jmicoe.in. They will also have to enter CUET 2022 application number in the JMI admission form. The rank list will be released based on the final rank of CUET, strictly as per merit and JMI Admission Policy.

