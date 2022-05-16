NCHM JEE 2022 Registration To End Today, Apply Soon for Hotel Management Exam at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

NCHM JEE 2022: As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the application process for the Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 today, on 16th May. Candidates who have not yet fill the form can apply for NCHM JEE 2022 at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

As per NTA's last circular, candidates can apply for the Hotel Management exam till 5 pm, after that, it will not be accepted.

The application fee can be paid online till 11:50 pm. The NCHM JEE 2022 application correction window will open from 18th to 20th May, however, the exam will be held as per schedule on 18th June from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

How To Apply for NCHM JEE 2022?

To fill the application form of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, candidates will have to visit the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link - 'Registration for NCHM JEE 2022.' Now, login by using the asked details and fill the NCHM JEE application form by entering all details. Upload the documents and pay the registration fee to successfully submit the NCHM JEE application for.

Once done, submit the form and print a copy of it for future reference. To apply for NCHM JEE, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for general, and OBC categories, the registration fee for EWS category candidates is Rs 700, while for SC, ST category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 400.

What after the NCHM JEE application window 2022 closes?

It must be noted that after the NCHM JEE 2022 form window closes, candidates will get an opportunity to edit their applications as well. The edit window will be available from 18th to 20th May 2022 on the official website. Regardless of this facility, candidates are advised to check all details on the NCHM JEE 2022 form before submitting it.

Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE)

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) exam on 18th June 2022, as a computer-based test (CBT). Based on NCHM JEE 2022 score, candidates can take admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course in the 43 participating colleges.

