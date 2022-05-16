NEET 2022: NTA extends Application Deadline for NEET UG 2022 Exam till 20th May, Register at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Application Deadline Extended: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to extend the application timeline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022. Earlier, the online application process for NEET UG 2022 Exam was to end on 15th May - Sunday; but the apex testing agency has now decided to extend the same by another week until 20th May 2022. To confirm the development, the agency has released an official notification which says that NEET 2022 application forms can be filled in on or before 20th May 2022 by logging onto the website neet.nta.nic.in. For more details candidates can click on the direct link provided below reach the NEET 2022 application date extension official notice released by NTA.

NEET 2022 Application Deadline Extended - Read Official Notice Here

Exam Date Remains Unchanged

As the NTA has decided to extend the application ate for NEET UG 2022 exam till 20th May, the last date to pay the application fees for the undergraduate medical entrance exam has also been revised. Now, candidates applying for NEET 2022 exam can pay their application fees for the same by 11:50 pm on 20th May 2022. However, while the application date for ENET UG 2022 has been extended, there is no change the in the NEET UG 2022 exam date. The NEET 2022 undergraduate medical entrance exam will be held on 17th July 2022 as announced in the schedule earlier.

11 Lakh Medical Aspirants Registered So Far

As per the tentative estimates shared by the apex testing agency, around 11 lakh medical aspirants from across the country have registered for NEET 2022 exam. This number is much lower as compared to 16 lakh applications received for NEET Exam last year. Therefore, many candidates who are yet to register for the exam are now advised to complete the same within the extended application period until 20th May 2022.

NEET 2022 Application Details / Documents Required

NEET 2022 being a major national level entrance exam, the apex testing agency has transformed the complete application process in the online mode. This means that candidates will be required to provide all details and documents for NEET UG 2022 application form virtually. Therefore, before starting to fill the NEET 2022 application forms, candidates are advised to keep the following documents and details ready with them:

Scanned Copy of Passport size photograph: 10 KB to 200 KB in size

Scanned Copy of Passport size photograph: 10 KB to 200 KB in size Scanned Copy of Signature: 4 KB to 30 KB in size

Scanned Copy of Signature: 4 KB to 30 KB in size Left or Right fingers and Thumb Impression

Left or Right fingers and Thumb Impression Class 10 Passing Certificate and Marksheet

Class 10 Passing Certificate and Marksheet Category Certificate, if applicable

Category Certificate, if applicable PwD Certificate, if applicable

PwD Certificate, if applicable Citizenship certificate, if applicable

Citizenship certificate, if applicable Credit/Debit Cards or Internet Banking credentials to pay the application fee

NEET UG 2022 Application Fee

Candidates should note that at the time of submitting the NEET 2022 application form they will also be required to pay the requisite application fee for the medical entrance exam. For general category candidates, the NEET 2022 application fee is Rs 1,600, while the same for EWS/OBC/NCL is Rs 1500. For candidates registering under SC/ST categories, the NEET 2022 application fee will Rs 800. For NRI candidates the NEET 2022 fee stands as Rs 8500/-.

Also Read: NEET PG 2022: Admit Card Released at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here