JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff Released for 6th Round; Check Opening and Closing Ranks

JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA 6th round cutoff 2023 has been released for IITs on July 28, 2023. The IIT cut-off 2023 for Chemical Engineering is the rank below which an institute will not allow any students to be assigned a seat in that particular round. Candidates can check the Chemical Engineering branch's IIT 2023 opening and closing ranks here.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) oversees the admissions process for 38 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs), 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, and 23 IITs. Seats will be assigned to candidates in six rounds of the JoSAA counseling process in 2023. The selection of candidates for seats through JoSAA will be based on their qualifications as well as their preferences for colleges and courses. Check out the JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff below.
JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff for IITs: Round 6 OUT
Candidates can check out the sixth round JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff below:
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
1509
|
2824
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
9811
|
12473
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
1849
|
2365
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
7786
|
9651
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
12882
|
16433
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
4705
|
7123
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
8951
|
12820
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
2967
|
4944
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
2990
|
4344
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
9555
|
11041
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
3080
|
4439
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
4076
|
5015
|
Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi
|
6225
|
8999
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
12703
|
14593
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
4795
|
5959
