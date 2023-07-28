JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff Released for 6th Round; Check Opening and Closing Ranks

  1. Home
JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff is out for IITs on July 28, 2023. The opening and closing ranks for each IIT are listed in the article.

Updated: Jul 28, 2023 13:52 IST
JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA 6th round cutoff 2023 has been released for IITs on July 28, 2023. The IIT cut-off 2023 for Chemical Engineering is the rank below which an institute will not allow any students to be assigned a seat in that particular round. Candidates can check the Chemical Engineering branch's IIT 2023 opening and closing ranks here.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) oversees the admissions process for 38 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs), 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, and 23 IITs. Seats will be assigned to candidates in six rounds of the JoSAA counseling process in 2023. The selection of candidates for seats through JoSAA will be based on their qualifications as well as their preferences for colleges and courses.  Check out the JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff below.

JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff for IITs: Round 6 OUT

Candidates can check out the sixth round JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff below:

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

1509

2824

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

9811

12473

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

1849

2365

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

7786

9651

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

12882

16433

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

4705

7123

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

8951

12820

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

2967

4944

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

2990

4344

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

9555

11041

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

3080

4439

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

4076

5015

Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi

6225

8999

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

12703

14593

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

4795

5959

Also Read: JoSAA 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Revised Dates Here
