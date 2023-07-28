JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff Released for 6th Round; Check Opening and Closing Ranks

JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA 6th round cutoff 2023 has been released for IITs on July 28, 2023. The IIT cut-off 2023 for Chemical Engineering is the rank below which an institute will not allow any students to be assigned a seat in that particular round. Candidates can check the Chemical Engineering branch's IIT 2023 opening and closing ranks here.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) oversees the admissions process for 38 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs), 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, and 23 IITs. Seats will be assigned to candidates in six rounds of the JoSAA counseling process in 2023. The selection of candidates for seats through JoSAA will be based on their qualifications as well as their preferences for colleges and courses. Check out the JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff below.

JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff for IITs: Round 6 OUT

Candidates can check out the sixth round JoSAA 2023 Chemical Engineering Cutoff below:

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 1509 2824 Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad 9811 12473 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 1849 2365 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar 7786 9651 Indian Institute of Technology Jammu 12882 16433 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 4705 7123 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur 8951 12820 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 2967 4944 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 2990 4344 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar 9555 11041 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 3080 4439 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 4076 5015 Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi 6225 8999 Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati 12703 14593 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 4795 5959

