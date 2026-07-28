Kanwar Yatra School Holiday 2026: Are Schools Closed? What is Kanwar Yatra, Check Latest State-wise Updates

Kanwar Yatra School Holiday 2026: Know what the Kanwar Yatra is, why schools close during the pilgrimage, expected state-wise school holiday updates, traffic advisories, and the latest information for students and parents.

Kanwar Yatra School Holiday 2026: The holy month of Sawan beginning soon, several district administrations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Haryana and adjoining regions are likely to issue traffic advisories and temporarily shut schools in some places to ensure safety of students and smooth movement of lakhs of Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) during the annual Kanwar Yatra 2026. There is no update of a school holiday yet. It will be decided later, according to the situation. Currently only Haridwar has given school holiday from July 30 to August 11, 2026. The Kanwar Yatra is one of the biggest annual religious pilgrimages in India with millions of devotees walking hundreds of kilometers to collect holy Ganga water and offer it to Lord Shiva at temples on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri. With heavy rush of pilgrims on highways and city roads, authorities often resort to route diversions, restrict vehicular movement and temporarily shut classes in the affected districts.

Check: School Holiday July 29, 2026: Check State-wise Updates Here What is Kanwar Yatra? Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage observed during the Hindu month of Shravan. During the yatra, devotees known as Kanwariyas travel mostly barefoot to holy sites such as Haridwar, Gangotri, Gaumukh, and Sultanganj to collect Ganga water. They carry the water in decorated containers called Kanwars, suspended from a bamboo pole placed on their shoulders. Later it is offered to a Shivling at their local Shiva temples on Sawan Shivratri. The pilgrimage symbolizes devotion, penance, and faith in Lord Shiva. Why Are Schools Closed During Kanwar Yatra? School holidays during the Kanwar Yatra are the main safety and are announced by district administrations rather than state governments. The reasons include: Heavy movement of Kanwariyas

Traffic diversions causing delays in school transportation.

Student safety in crowded areas.

Avoiding overcrowding near schools located on pilgrimage routes.

Assisting police and civic authorities in managing the large-scale religious event.

In many districts, schools may also switch to online classes instead of completely suspending academic activities. Which States May Announce School Holidays for Kanwar Yatra? Uttar Pradesh School holidays may be announced in several districts, especially in western Uttar Pradesh, if the Kanwar yatra gains momentum. Districts like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Baghpat, Hapur, Saharanpur and Shamli have in the past called off physical classes during the yatra citing heavy traffic and security arrangements. District authorities are expected to issue district-specific notifications this year too. Uttrakhand As Haridwar is one of the major destinations for Kanwar pilgrims, traffic restrictions and administrative measures are likely to be in place throughout the yatra period. School closures along the main pilgrimage routes are possible if the district authorities feel the need. The administration has already announced traffic diversions and special arrangements to manage the large influx of devotees.

Delhi-NCR Delhi has not announced any holiday, traffic restrictions on routes connecting Delhi with Haridwar and western Uttar Pradesh may affect transportation. Schools near major Kanwar routes may issue separate advisories based on local police instructions. Haryana Districts including Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Faridabad, and Nuh, may witness increased Kanwar movement. Local administrations may decide on school holidays depending on traffic conditions. Kanwar Yatra 2026: Important Dates According to the 2026 pilgrimage schedule, the Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 30 with the start of the holy month of Sawan and will witness its peak on Sawan Shivratri, August 11, 2026, when devotees perform the Jalabhishek by offering Ganga water to Lord Shiva. During this period, traffic advisories, route diversions, and local restrictions will remain in force across several states.