School Holiday Today, July 29: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-wise Rain Alert, IMD Forecast and Latest District Updates
School Holiday Today, July 29, 2026: Check the latest state-wise school holiday updates, IMD rain alerts, weather forecast, and district-wise announcements for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Odisha, and more.
School Holiday Today, July 29, 2026: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts again for different regions. Students and parents are eagerly waiting for announcements about school holidays today, i.e. July 29, 2026. Since there is no nationwide school holiday, district administrations in areas affected by heavy rains can announce a holiday if the weather condition worsens or there is waterlogging, floods, or landslide risks.
IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on the Western Ghats, Central India, the Himalayan states, and northeastern India over the next 24 hours.
Odisha School Holiday Update: Educational Institutions Closed in Multiple Districts Amid Heavy Rain
The Odisha government has announced the closure of schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in several districts due to incessant rainfall and the threat of flooding. Initially, authorities ordered a holiday in Jajpur, Keonjhar, and Bhadrak, where rising river levels and IMD warnings prompted precautionary measures. Subsequently, the closure was extended to additional districts, including Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Deogarh, as heavy rain continued to disrupt normal life. Students and parents have been advised to follow district administration advisories and stay updated on further announcements.
Nagpur Schools Closed Today
As per the latest updates, considering the heavy rainfall alert issued, schools and colleges in Nagpur will remain closed today, July 29, 2026. The school holiday applies to all government and private anganwadis, primary and secondary schools, colleges, and coaching institutes in the city and the Nagpur Rural, Hingna, Kamptee, and other areas under the Nagpur district. The decision for the school holiday has been taken considering the extremely heavy rainfall warning issued for the district. According to reports, the District Disaster Management Authority, Kumar Ashirwad, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Nagpur between July 28 and July 30.
School Holiday Today: State-wise Update
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand has persistent rainfall, with the IMD issuing alerts for districts including Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and Uttarkashi and can have landslides and flash floods. If the rain continues, holidays will be announced in schools.
Himachal Pradesh
Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and road blockages across several districts of Himachal Pradesh. District authorities in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur are monitoring the situation. Schools may remain closed in districts where rainfall affects transportation and public safety.
Kerala
Kerala is likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall due to active monsoon conditions. District administrations in Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, and Pathanamthitta may issue local holiday notifications depending on the intensity of rainfall and reservoir conditions.
Also Check: Kanwar Yatra School Holiday 2026: Check State-wise Updates Here
Maharashtra
Several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Palghar, are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. As per reports, the Nagpur district administration has declared a holiday for all school students for today, July 29, 2026 (Wednesday). The holiday will be applicable for all government and private anganwadis, primary and secondary schools, colleges, and coaching institutes.
Gujarat
Heavy rainfall continues in parts of Gujarat, particularly in South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch. Districts such as Surat, Valsad, Navsari, Bharuch, Junagadh, and Jamnagar may witness localised disruptions. Parents should check district administration advisories before sending children to school.
Madhya Pradesh
The monsoon remains active across Madhya Pradesh, with forecasts indicating heavy rainfall in districts including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, and Sehore. Local authorities may suspend classes if weather conditions worsen.
Odisha
Several parts of Odisha are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall under the influence of the monsoon system. Coastal and northern districts may witness waterlogging, prompting district administrations to review the need for school closures.
Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh
Rainfall activity is likely to continue across Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. District administrations will take a call on school holidays depending on rainfall intensity and local conditions.
Jammu & Kashmir
Schools across Jammu & Kashmir have largely resumed after the summer vacation. But authorities will issue local advisories if heavy rainfall or landslides disrupt normal life in hilly districts.
Northeastern States
States including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Sikkim are expected to receive widespread rainfall. District administrations may announce holidays in flood-affected or landslide-prone regions if required.
Delhi-NCR
Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are likely to witness cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in isolated areas. As of now, no school holiday has been announced for July 29. Schools are expected to function normally unless a fresh weather advisory is issued.
West Bengal
Light to moderate rainfall is expected across several districts of West Bengal, with heavier showers likely in the northern districts and sub-Himalayan region. Local administrations may issue school closure orders if conditions become severe.
IMD Rainfall Forecast
According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over:
- Uttarakhand
- Himachal Pradesh
- Kerala
- Maharashtra (Konkan & Ghat regions)
- Gujarat
- Madhya Pradesh
- Odisha
- Chhattisgarh
- Jharkhand
- Northeastern states
- Parts of West Bengal
The weather department has also warned of flash floods, landslides, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions in vulnerable regions.
Will Schools Remain Closed Today?
At present, no state government has announced a statewide school holiday for July 29, 2026. But district collectors and local administrations have the authority to declare holidays based on real-time weather conditions. Students, parents, and school authorities are advised to regularly check official notifications issued by their respective district administrations, education departments, or school managements.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.