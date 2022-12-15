Karnataka Govt Permits UG, PG Students To Attempt Same Paper Bilingually, Check Details Here

Karnataka Examinations 2023: The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has planned to allow students in public universities to write exams in both languages - Kannada and English. The State Education Minister Ashwathnarayan CN has asserted that all Undergraduate and Postgraduate students can now write examinations in their preferred language. The new rule will be implemented in the upcoming examinations in 2023. The Higher Education Council decided on the move in a general meeting held recently.

Answers To be Written in English or Hindi in Karnataka State Universities

Previously, students could either write the exams in English or Kannada. As per the new rules, students will be able to write the exams in English, Kannada, or a blend (mixture) of both languages. They can write one answer in any of the languages (English or Kannada) and the next one in another. Apart from this, even a single question can be answered in both languages-Kannada and English. This decision will help alleviate the language barrier in education.

UGC Permits Translation of Subject Books in Kannada

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed to translate books on all subjects into the Kannada language. According to the minister, The step has been taken with respect to the New Education Policy (NEP) that aspires to disseminate higher-level education in regional languages. Apart from this, efforts are being put to arrange Tribal education at the Karnataka State Folklore University.

In this regard, the UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar got in touch with 7 international publishers to discuss the translation of undergraduate-level English textbooks into Indian languages. UGC is keen on translating subjects into the Kannada language for a better and more in-depth understanding of rural students. AICTE is putting efforts to convert technical books into the Kannada language since last year.

