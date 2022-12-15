    UG Students with 4-Year Degrees can Directly Apply for Ph.D., Says UGC Chairman

    As per a recent notification issued by the UGC, students with a four-year degree as per the new curriculum Framework can directly apply for the Ph.D. Admissions. Check the complete details here.

    Updated: Dec 15, 2022 12:43 IST
    UGC new Credit and Curriculum Framework
    UGC Credit and Curriculum Framework: University Grants Commission has announced a new Credit and Curriculum Framework for Undergraduate Courses. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has announced that students with a four-year UG Degree will now be eligible to apply for the Ph.D. programmes. He further added that the universities can now make a decision on their own with regard to offering three year Honours Degree or Four Year UG programme. He added that the three-year undergraduate course will only be discontinued once the four-year undergraduate programme is fully implemented. 

    Apply for PhD After Four Year Degree

    The new Credit and Curriculum Framework for the Undergraduate courses were announced this week. The UGC Chairman added that candidates with a four-year degree can directly apply for the Ph.D. courses and will not be required to have a Master’s Degree. Kumar when pointing out the benefits of the Four year Degree programme stated that the first advantage is that the students need not have a master's degree to join a Ph.D. programme and can also take a single or double major to gain deeper knowledge in a given discipline.

    Multiple Options for Students

    He further added that multidisciplinary courses, ability enhancement courses, skill enhancement courses, value-added courses, and internships are embedded in the FYUP which will help in enhancing the opportunities for students to take up employment or continue with their higher education. 

    The University Grants Commission had notified that the Curriculum and Credit Framework for UG programmes will provide students with multiple options of entry and exit, choice between single major and double major, and interdisciplinary choices of Subjects. The Framework has been developed by revising the existing Choice-Based Credit System and under the programme students will only be able to pursue a 4-year honours degree rather than a three-year programme. The honours degree will also be offered in two categories - Honours and Honours with Research.

    Also Read: UGC Announces New FYUP Curriculum Framework, Check Curriculum Details Here

