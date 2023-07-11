  1. Home
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2023 Registrations Expected Soon, Check Details Here

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2023: KEA is expected to release the counselling schedule soon in online mode. Once released, qualified NEET candidates will be able to register for the Karnataka NEET counselling through the official website:  kea.kar.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 11, 2023 16:12 IST
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling schedule soon in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified in the medical entrance exam by obtaining the category-wise cutoff scores will be able to register for the counselling process. 

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the KEA to get the latest updates regarding the Karnataka NEET counselling for undergraduate programmes. 

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2023

Those candidates who are participating in the NEET UG counselling rounds are advised to keep the below-given documents along with them.

NEET result NEET admit card 
Marksheet and certificate of class 10th and 12th  Government-issued photo id proofs
Caste Certificate (if required) Six to eight passport-sized photographs of the candidate
Provisional allotment letter Disability Certificate (if required)

How to register for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 online? 

Candidates who are interested in applying for the NEET counselling 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration form, once it's available.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UGNEET 2023 online application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the new registration form and enter the details as asked

Step 4: Login using the required details such as id and password in the given space

Step 5: Fill out the application form and make the payment of the registration fees

Step 6: Download the Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration form and print a hardcopy for future use

Also Read: Assam NEET Counselling 2023 Applications for Special Quota Category Commence, Check Details Required Here

