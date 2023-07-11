Assam NEET Counselling 2023 Applications for Special Quota Category Commence, Check Details Required Here

Assam NEET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has commenced the application process for admission into the MBBS course for the special quota candidates in online mode. Candidates are required to fill out the application form with all the necessary documents as per the provision of the MBBS/BDS admission rule 2017 which can be accessed online at dme.assam.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Assam NEET counselling application form 2023 for special quota candidates need to be submitted at the office (2nd floor, Room No. 5) on or before July 14, 2023, during office hour by hand. Candidates are also informed that no further applications will be considered by the officials after the deadline. No applications will be accepted via email or post. They are also advised to collect the receipt of the acknowledgement at the time of the submission of their forms.

Assam NEET Counselling Application Form for Special Quota - Direct Link (Click Here)

Assam NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Qualified NEET candidates who are applying for the Assam NEET counselling under the special quota category can check the dates related to the applications in the table below:

Events Dates Assam NEET Counselling for Special Quota Application Commence July 6, 2023 Last date to submit Assam NEET counselling application form July 14, 2023

Check the official notice here

What are the details required to fill out the Assam NEET Counselling application form 2023?

Candidates who are applying for the Assam NEET counselling through a special quota can check the below-given details that are required to fill out the application form.

Name of the candidate Candidate's parent's name NEET UG 2023 roll number NEET UG All India Rank NEET UG score Candidate's address Contact details of the candidate Candidate's email id Special quota categories i.e. freedom fighters, martyrs of the Assam movement, sports quota seats Signature of the candidate

