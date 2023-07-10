AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 dates to release soon, check website, rounds and latest updates here

  1. Home
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023: AACCC might soon announce the dates of  AYUSH NEET UG counselling dates for admission to the 2023-24 academic session soon. To participate in the AACCC UG counselling 2023, they have to register online at aaccc.gov.in. Know steps to register

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 10, 2023 17:43 IST
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is likely to announce the AYUSH NEET counselling schedule soon. To participate in the AACCC UG counselling 2023, the candidates have to register online at aaccc.gov.in. Based on the NEET result, preferences filled, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other factors, admission to AYUSH courses will be granted by the authority. 

AYUSH NEET counselling 2023 is conducted for 15% All India Quota seats in government, central universities, national institutes, and private colleges, and 100% in deemed universities to grant admission to Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy courses.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Overview

Candidates can check below the table to know the important highlights of AYUSH NEET UG: 

Particulars

Details

Total AYUSH colleges through NEET

AYUSH Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC)

AYUSH UG courses offered

BAMS, BHMS, BNYS, BUMS & BSMS

Eligibility criteria

Same as NEET 2023 eligibility criteria

Total AYUSH seats

52,720 seats

Total AYUSH colleges through NEET

914 BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS, and BNYS colleges

Who are eligible to participate in AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023? 

To participate in the counselling of the AYUSH UG course, a candidate must meet the below-mentioned eligibility requirements:

  • Candidates must have qualified NEET
  • They must be at least 17 years old as on December 21, 2023
  • They must have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as core subjects

AYUSH Counselling NEET UG 2023 Rounds 

The authority will conduct counselling for AYUSH courses through NEET in two rounds for 15% AIQ seats, followed by a mop-up round that will be conducted only for deemed/central universities and national institutes. There will be three rounds of AIQ online counselling: round 1, 2, 3 or mop-up round. The seats remaining vacant under AIQ after 3rd or mop-up round of AACCC counselling will be transferred or sent back to the respective states.

