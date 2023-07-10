NEET Counselling registration 2023 expected to begin from July 15, check official website, and list of documents here

NEET Counselling Registration 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to start the registration process for NEET UG counselling from July 15, 2023. However, the official confirmation regarding dates and other details is still awaited. To participate in the counselling rounds, they have to register online at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG counselling 2023 is conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET. As per the past trends, there are four rounds of counselling - Round 1, 2, mop up and stray vacancy.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates Round 1

The dates for round 1, 2, mop up and stray vacancy rounds are expected to be released soon. Check the table to know the expected date for the commencement of counselling registration of NEET UG round 1:

Events Dates NEET Counselling Registration For Round 1 July 15, 2023 (Expected) NEET UG result June 13, 2023

What is the official website for NEET UG counselling 2023?

All the details about counselling of NEET UG will be released at the official website of Medical Counselling Committee: mcc.nic.in. The officials will release the dates, registration form and other related information to NEET UG at MCC. There are two types of NTA NEET counselling: All India and State counselling. Those who wish to participate in the counselling process for the AIQ seats in Deemed Universities/ Central Universities/ ESIC colleges have to register online on the official website of MCC.

Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2023

Those participating in the counselling rounds of NEET UG must have the following original and photocopies of these documents ready with them:

NEET admit card

NEET result

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Government-issued photo ID proof

Six to eight passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET application form)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Provisional allotment letter

NEET UG Result 2023

NTA announced the result of UG medical entrance exam on June 13, 2023. NEET UG recorded the highest registration of 2,087,462 candidates this year. Of them, 2,038,596 appeared, and 1,145,976 candidates qualified for the exam. Among those who qualified this year, 490,374 are male, 655,599 are female and three transgender candidates. Last year, of the 1,764,571 students who appeared, 993,069 qualified the exam. The number of qualifying students increased by 152,90, an increase of 15.4% over last year.

