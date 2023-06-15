NEET Counselling 2023: Check Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Registration Process, Documents Required, Seat Matrix Here

NEET Counselling 2023: MCC will start the counselling process of NEET UG for all qualified candidates soon. In the NEET UG counselling, they have to register, fill in the choice of course and colleges and pay the fee. Check here for details on counselling dates, registration process, documents required etc.

NEET Counselling 2023 Date and Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for all qualified candidates. It is expected that the dates for NEET UG counselling will be announced soon, the same will be updated here. To participate in the counselling rounds, they have to register online at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET counselling 2023 is held for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET. The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2023 will be divided into four rounds namely rounds 1, 2, mop up and stray vacancy.

The number of rounds may further increase depending on the seat vacancy. The seat will be allotted based on the choices filled by the aspirants, NEET 2023 rank, seat availability and reservation. Through NEET counselling, candidates can be admitted to 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER seats.

NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023

As many as 20.38 lakh candidates out of 20.87 lakh applicants have appeared for NEET 2023. The total number of qualifying candidates is 11,45,976. They can go through the table to know the expected NEET UG counselling dates:

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1

The dates are expected to be announced soon. The same will be updated in the table below:

NEET Events Dates NEET Round 1 Registration and Payment To be announced NEET Choice filling/Locking To be announced NEET UG Verification To be announced NEET Seat allotment To be announced NEET UG Provisional result To be announced NEET Final result for round 1 To be announced Reporting to the allotted institute To be announced

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Overview

The highlights of the NEET counselling have been provided in the table below:

Particulars Overview Conducting Body Medical Counselling Committee Counselling Website mcc.nic.in Mode of NEET Counselling Online Types of NEET Counselling Central and States Types of Seat Quota for NEET Counselling All India Quota (AIQ) State Quota (AQ) Ratio of Seat Types of NEET Counselling AIQ: 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats State Quota: 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state Institutes Participating in NEET UG Counselling All government and private medical, dental and certain nursing colleges

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Open Seats-Domicile

The AIQ for NEET UG counselling will include the following:

All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS Seats of States 15% MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU OPEN 100% AIIMS Open seats 100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal) AMU Open All India Quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental) 15% Jamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) All India Quota Seats of ESIC 15%

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds

MCC conducts four rounds of NEET counselling, which are as follows:

NEET UG Counselling Round 1 NEET Counselling Round 2 NEET Counselling Mop-up Round NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round

Who is eligible to participate in NEET Counselling 2023?

To participate in the counselling process, candidates must meet the below-mentioned eligibility requirements:

They must qualify for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

They must be registered on the official website of MCC

All candidates, including candidates from the UT of J&K, can participate in the counselling for AIQ seats and deemed universities

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Process

The admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under AIQ, deemed universities, and ESIC/AFMS colleges are decided through MCC NEET 2023 counselling process. There are two types of NTA NEET counselling: All India and State counselling. Those who wish to participate in the counselling process for the AIQ seats in Deemed Universities/ Central Universities/ ESIC colleges have to register online on the official website of MCC. Candidates can check below the process of NEET counselling:

NEET Counselling Registration 2023

They have to register to participate in the counselling rounds. Go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on: Online Registration tab

Step 3: Enter the NEET Roll Number, Password and Security Pin

Step 4: Fill in details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and the details mentioned on their NEET result

Step 5: Pay the fees, submit and take a printout

NEET Counselling Registration Fee

While registering, candidates have to pay the below-mentioned fees:

Category Fee (in Rs) Non-refundable fee 15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities General Rs.1,000 SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD Rs.500 Deemed Universities All categories Rs.5,000 Refundable tuition fee 15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities General Rs.10,000 SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD Rs.5,000 Deemed Universities All categories Rs.2,00,000

NEET Counselling 2023: Choice filling

After completing the registration process, candidates need to fill in the choices by logging into the registered account on the MCC portal. They need to choose the course/college in the desired order of preference. They can fill in any number of choices from the list provided and can add/delete a choice. They can also move up/move down a choice as per their preference. After filling in the choices, they must save a copy of the choices filled in for future reference

NEET UG Counselling Choice Locking

After filling in the choices, candidates have to lock the same. During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock it to get a print of the submitted choices. In a notice released, MCC states, “Don’t wait till the last minute to Register and Lock your choices and to take a printout. Please go through your submitted choices before locking, as once you lock the choices they cannot be modified or changed even if you have made a mistake. It may result in allotment of a seat which you never wanted. Please note that the choices once locked cannot be unlocked even from MCC.”

NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023

MCC will release the seat allotment result for candidates who had submitted their choices. Initially, a provisional result will be released and candidates can submit objections if any and then, the final seat allotment list will be released. Based on their NEET UG seat allotment, candidates can either accept or go for the institute reporting round. They may opt for upgradation of seats. They will have to register to participate in the next rounds of counselling.

Reporting to the allotted colleges

Candidates who will be allocated seats in counselling of NEET have to report to the allocated institutes for verification of documents and confirmation of the seat. If any candidate accepts the seat that has been allocated to them but fails to report to the allocated institute before the given deadline, their candidature will be cancelled.

Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2023

Candidates reporting to the allocated institute for confirmation of the seat must carry the following original and photocopies of these documents with them:

NEET admit card

NEET result

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Government-issued photo ID proof

Six to eight passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET application form)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Provisional allotment letter

NRI/ OCI candidates applying for Deemed Universities must submit the following documents

Passport copy of sponsored, embassy certificate

Sponsorship affidavit (stating that sponsorer is ready to bear the expenses for the whole duration of study)

Relationship Affidavit (Relation of Candidate with the sponsored)

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seats

State Name Government Colleges Government Seats Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1 100 Andhra Pradesh 13 2485 Arunachal Pradesh 1 50 Assam 9 1150 Bihar 12 1515 Chandigarh 1 150 Chhattisgarh 8 965 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1 150 Daman & Diu Delhi 8 1247 Goa 1 180 Gujarat 18 3700 Haryana 5 710 Himachal Pradesh 7 770 Jammu and Kashmir 9 1047 Jharkhand 7 680 Karnataka 21 3150 Kerala 10 1555 Madhya Pradesh 14 2180 Maharashtra 29 4825 Manipur 2 225 Meghalaya 1 50 Mizoram 1 100 Odisha 9 1375 Puducherry 2 380 Punjab 5 800 Rajasthan 17 3055 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 38 5225 Telangana 11 1840 Tripura 1 125 Uttar Pradesh 35 4303 Uttarakhand 5 700 West Bengal 20 3225 Total 322 48012

NEET State Quota Counselling 2023

State authorities will fill 85% of the remaining seats in government medical colleges and 100% of the seats in state-sponsored medical colleges. The NEET counselling will vary from state to state. The state rules for state NEET counselling will govern admissions to Admission in MBBS in government colleges and admission to private medical colleges.

Reservation of AIQ Seats in NEET 2023

The Government of India has implemented OBC reservation (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS reservation in Under Graduate (UG) All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS) (contributed by the State/UTs to the Central Pool) in the selection of candidates through NEET UG counselling for MBBS. They can check the table below: