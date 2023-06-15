NEET Counselling 2023: Check Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Registration Process, Documents Required, Seat Matrix Here

NEET Counselling 2023 Date and Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for all qualified candidates. It is expected that the dates for NEET UG counselling will be announced soon, the same will be updated here. To participate in the counselling rounds, they have to register online at mcc.nic.in.
MCC NEET counselling 2023 is held for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET. The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2023 will be divided into four rounds namely rounds 1, 2, mop up and stray vacancy.
The number of rounds may further increase depending on the seat vacancy. The seat will be allotted based on the choices filled by the aspirants, NEET 2023 rank, seat availability and reservation. Through NEET counselling, candidates can be admitted to 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER seats.
NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023
As many as 20.38 lakh candidates out of 20.87 lakh applicants have appeared for NEET 2023. The total number of qualifying candidates is 11,45,976. They can go through the table to know the expected NEET UG counselling dates:
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1
The dates are expected to be announced soon. The same will be updated in the table below:
|
NEET Events
|
Dates
|
NEET Round 1 Registration and Payment
|
To be announced
|
NEET Choice filling/Locking
|
To be announced
|
NEET UG Verification
|
To be announced
|
NEET Seat allotment
|
To be announced
|
NEET UG Provisional result
|
To be announced
|
NEET Final result for round 1
|
To be announced
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
To be announced
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Overview
The highlights of the NEET counselling have been provided in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Medical Counselling Committee
|
Counselling Website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Mode of NEET Counselling
|
Online
|
Types of NEET Counselling
|
Central and States
|
Types of Seat Quota for NEET Counselling
|
All India Quota (AIQ)
State Quota (AQ)
|
Ratio of Seat Types of NEET Counselling
|
AIQ: 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats
State Quota: 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state
|
Institutes Participating in NEET UG Counselling
|
All government and private medical, dental and certain nursing colleges
NEET UG Counselling 2023: Open Seats-Domicile
The AIQ for NEET UG counselling will include the following:
|
All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS Seats of States
|
15%
|
MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU OPEN
|
100%
|
AIIMS Open seats
|
100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India
|
JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal)
|
|
AMU Open
|
|
All India Quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)
|
15%
|
Jamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia)
|
All India Quota Seats of ESIC
|
15%
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds
MCC conducts four rounds of NEET counselling, which are as follows:
|
NEET UG Counselling Round 1
|
NEET Counselling Round 2
|
NEET Counselling Mop-up Round
|
NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round
Who is eligible to participate in NEET Counselling 2023?
To participate in the counselling process, candidates must meet the below-mentioned eligibility requirements:
- They must qualify for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
- They must be registered on the official website of MCC
- All candidates, including candidates from the UT of J&K, can participate in the counselling for AIQ seats and deemed universities
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Process
The admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under AIQ, deemed universities, and ESIC/AFMS colleges are decided through MCC NEET 2023 counselling process. There are two types of NTA NEET counselling: All India and State counselling. Those who wish to participate in the counselling process for the AIQ seats in Deemed Universities/ Central Universities/ ESIC colleges have to register online on the official website of MCC. Candidates can check below the process of NEET counselling:
NEET Counselling Registration 2023
They have to register to participate in the counselling rounds. Go through the steps to know how to register:
- Step 1: Go to official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on: Online Registration tab
- Step 3: Enter the NEET Roll Number, Password and Security Pin
- Step 4: Fill in details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and the details mentioned on their NEET result
- Step 5: Pay the fees, submit and take a printout
NEET Counselling Registration Fee
While registering, candidates have to pay the below-mentioned fees:
|
Category
|
Fee (in Rs)
|
Non-refundable fee
|
15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities
|
General
|
Rs.1,000
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD
|
Rs.500
|
Deemed Universities
|
All categories
|
Rs.5,000
|
Refundable tuition fee
|
15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities
|
General
|
Rs.10,000
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD
|
Rs.5,000
|
Deemed Universities
|
All categories
|
Rs.2,00,000
NEET Counselling 2023: Choice filling
After completing the registration process, candidates need to fill in the choices by logging into the registered account on the MCC portal. They need to choose the course/college in the desired order of preference. They can fill in any number of choices from the list provided and can add/delete a choice. They can also move up/move down a choice as per their preference. After filling in the choices, they must save a copy of the choices filled in for future reference
NEET UG Counselling Choice Locking
After filling in the choices, candidates have to lock the same. During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock it to get a print of the submitted choices. In a notice released, MCC states, “Don’t wait till the last minute to Register and Lock your choices and to take a printout. Please go through your submitted choices before locking, as once you lock the choices they cannot be modified or changed even if you have made a mistake. It may result in allotment of a seat which you never wanted. Please note that the choices once locked cannot be unlocked even from MCC.”
NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023
MCC will release the seat allotment result for candidates who had submitted their choices. Initially, a provisional result will be released and candidates can submit objections if any and then, the final seat allotment list will be released. Based on their NEET UG seat allotment, candidates can either accept or go for the institute reporting round. They may opt for upgradation of seats. They will have to register to participate in the next rounds of counselling.
Reporting to the allotted colleges
Candidates who will be allocated seats in counselling of NEET have to report to the allocated institutes for verification of documents and confirmation of the seat. If any candidate accepts the seat that has been allocated to them but fails to report to the allocated institute before the given deadline, their candidature will be cancelled.
Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2023
Candidates reporting to the allocated institute for confirmation of the seat must carry the following original and photocopies of these documents with them:
- NEET admit card
- NEET result
- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
- Government-issued photo ID proof
- Six to eight passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET application form)
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
- Provisional allotment letter
NRI/ OCI candidates applying for Deemed Universities must submit the following documents
- Passport copy of sponsored, embassy certificate
- Sponsorship affidavit (stating that sponsorer is ready to bear the expenses for the whole duration of study)
- Relationship Affidavit (Relation of Candidate with the sponsored)
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seats
|
State Name
|
Government Colleges
|
Government Seats
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
1
|
100
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
13
|
2485
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
1
|
50
|
Assam
|
9
|
1150
|
Bihar
|
12
|
1515
|
Chandigarh
|
1
|
150
|
Chhattisgarh
|
8
|
965
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
1
|
150
|
Daman & Diu
|
Delhi
|
8
|
1247
|
Goa
|
1
|
180
|
Gujarat
|
18
|
3700
|
Haryana
|
5
|
710
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
7
|
770
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
9
|
1047
|
Jharkhand
|
7
|
680
|
Karnataka
|
21
|
3150
|
Kerala
|
10
|
1555
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
14
|
2180
|
Maharashtra
|
29
|
4825
|
Manipur
|
2
|
225
|
Meghalaya
|
1
|
50
|
Mizoram
|
1
|
100
|
Odisha
|
9
|
1375
|
Puducherry
|
2
|
380
|
Punjab
|
5
|
800
|
Rajasthan
|
17
|
3055
|
Sikkim
|
0
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
38
|
5225
|
Telangana
|
11
|
1840
|
Tripura
|
1
|
125
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
35
|
4303
|
Uttarakhand
|
5
|
700
|
West Bengal
|
20
|
3225
|
Total
|
322
|
48012
NEET State Quota Counselling 2023
State authorities will fill 85% of the remaining seats in government medical colleges and 100% of the seats in state-sponsored medical colleges. The NEET counselling will vary from state to state. The state rules for state NEET counselling will govern admissions to Admission in MBBS in government colleges and admission to private medical colleges.
Reservation of AIQ Seats in NEET 2023
The Government of India has implemented OBC reservation (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS reservation in Under Graduate (UG) All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS) (contributed by the State/UTs to the Central Pool) in the selection of candidates through NEET UG counselling for MBBS. They can check the table below:
|
Category
|
Reservation Percentage
|
SC
|
15%
|
ST
|
7.5%
|
PwBD
|
5% (Horizontal Reservation)
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
27% only in National Institutes/Central
Universities
|
EWS
|
10% only in National Institutes/Central Universities