KCET 2023 Second Round Option Entry Begins Today at kea.kar.nic.in; Seat Matrix PDF Soon

KCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin second round option entry today: August 30, 2023. Along with this. Seat matrix PDF will also be displayed. Candidates will get the choice to rearrange options between August 30 and September 2, 2023. Check out the complete KCET Round 2 schedule here.

During the KCET 2023 Second Round Option Entry, the choices entered by the candidates during 1st round will be displayed on the portal on the basis of choices selected in the first round. The candidates can prioritize their options (Modify / Delete/Alter / Re-order the options). The 2nd round of seat allotment will be done on the basis of final options submitted by the candidates and their merit.

KCET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates KCET round 2 seat matrix August 30, 2023 Modify or add choices (KCET 2023 Second Round Option Entry) August 30 to September 2, 2023 KCET round 2 seat allotment September 4, 2023

During KCET 2023 Second Round Option Entry, candidates are suggested to modify or reorder the web options they want irrespective of the fact whether seats are displayed in the matrix or not. This is because the consequential vacancies can arise during the KCET seat allotment process and they will get the change of seat upgradation if they have entered options.

The official notification reads, “Verification slip has been issued the candidates who have verified their documents on 28-08-2023 and 29-08-2023 at KEA, Bangalore. They can enter their priority of options. Those candidates who have newly registered for 2nd round for medical/dental courses (those who are not required to attend document verification) should download the verification slip from the website and then they have to enter the options.”

