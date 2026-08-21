KCET 2026: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Expected Soon; Check Allotment Status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the provisional seat allotment result for the second round anytime soon. According to the past year trends, the Authority is expected to release the results in late August 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to check their allotted college and course online using their credentials. The result was scheduled to be released on August 19, 2026, which now stands delayed until further notice. The mock seat allotment result was released on August 17, 2026 for the second round.

KCET 2026 Round 2: Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to KCET 2026 Round 2: