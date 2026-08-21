KCET 2026: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Expected Soon; Check Allotment Status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the provisional seat allotment result for the second round in late August 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their credentials. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be released on August 19, 2026, which now stands delayed until further notice.
KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the provisional seat allotment result for the second round anytime soon. According to the past year trends, the Authority is expected to release the results in late August 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates will be able to check their allotted college and course online using their credentials. The result was scheduled to be released on August 19, 2026, which now stands delayed until further notice. The mock seat allotment result was released on August 17, 2026 for the second round.
KCET 2026 Round 2: Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to KCET 2026 Round 2:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Option entry dates
|August 7 - 13, 2026
|Mock seat allotment
|August 17, 2026
|KCET 2026 Round Edit options
|August 18 - 20, 2026
|Last date to edit options
|August 20, 2026 till 9 AM
|Round 2 provisional seat allotment
|TBA
|KCET Round 2 final allotment/admission process
|TBA
How to check KCET Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check KCET Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
- Click on the KCET 2026 tab.
- Click on the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link.
- Enter your CET number and date of birth/password to submit.
- KCET Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear.
- Check your allotted college and course.
- Download for the subsequent admission processes.
Documents Required for KCET 2026 Counselling Process
Candidates will need to keep the following list of documents ready to appear for KCET 2026 Counselling:
- KCET application form
- Photographs
- Signature documents
- Govt ID
- KCET admit card
- Application fee payment proof
- Class 10/SSLC mark sheet and certificate
- Class 12/2nd PUC mark sheet and certificate
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.