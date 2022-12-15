Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Result 2022 (OUT): Check 1st Year Oct Exam Results at keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Improvement Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement result 2022 for first-year today - December 15, 2022. Students can check Kerala Plus One improvement result 2022 for October exam in online mode at keralaresults.nic.in. They will have to use their roll number and date of birth to download the school wise Kerala Plus One improvement result 2022 for 1st year.

Along with this, DHSE has also released the school-wise results for DHSE, VHSE and NSQF. Those who appeared for the October exam can download the Kerala DHSE 1st year improvement result in online mode. Also, those who appeared for the first-year exam and the first-year improvement exam are eligible to register for the Second Year Higher Secondary Examination - March 2023.

Kerala DHSE Improvement Exam Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Kerala DHSE (NSQF) Improvement Exam Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Kerala VHSE Improvement Exam Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Result 2022 for First-Year?

To check as well as download the first-year DHSE Kerala improvement results 2022 for October exam, students will have to visit the official website. They can follow the steps provided below to know how to download Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Result 2022 for First-Year -

1st Step - Go to the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the relevant link for Improvement Exam Result dated December 15, 2022.

3rd Step - A new page with login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter roll number and date of birth in the login window.

5th Step - The respective DHSE Kerala improvement result will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout as well.

