UP Board 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023 (Soon): UPMSP High School, Inter Exams Likely in March

UP Board 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the exam dates for UP Board classes 10, 12 anytime soon now. Going as per past trends, the UP board exams 2023 is expected to be held between March to May 2023 for both classes 10th and 12th. However, an official announcement regarding UP Board 10, 12 exam dates 2023 is still awaited.

The official subject-wise UP Board 10, 12 date sheet 2023 is expected to be released shortly. Once released, students will be able to download the UP Board classes 10, 12 date sheet 2023 from the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Also, in order to appear for the board exams, the students will have to attend the UP pre-board exams 2023.

UP Board 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023 in March?

As per past trends, UPMSP conducts class 10th and 12th board exams in March. Therefore, it is expected that the UP board will conduct the board exams 2023 between March to May 2023 for both classes 10th and 12th. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same. UP board date sheet 2023 will be released subject-wise in the form of PDF.

UP Board 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2023

In 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced that pre-board exams are mandatory for all the students who wish to appear for the UP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022. The board made this announcement after releasing the exam date sheet. It is expected that the same pattern will be followed this year as well. All affiliate high schools and intermediate colleges in UP have to follow the guidelines issued by the Board to Pre-Board exams at the school level.

UP Board 10, 12 Exam 2023 Registration Statistics

As per media reports, in the UP Board exam 2023 is expected that around 59 lakh students have registered for both classes 10th and 12th. In the UPMSP Matric exam, over 31 lakh students will be appearing for the exam and around 27.5 lakh students will be taking UP Board intermediate exams 2023. All these students have to appear for the UP pre-board exams that have been made compulsory in 2022.

